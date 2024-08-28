Dallas Cowboys running back depth chart after Dalvin Cook signing
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys appear to have realized the offense will need a running game during the 2024 season.
The Cowboys signed veteran free agent Dalvin Cook, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Cook will begin the season on the practice squad as he familiarizes himself with the team’s offensive scheme and works into game shape.
Although the signing certainly doesn’t hurt, it may not do much to help.
While Cook was once among the best running backs in the league, he has been hampered by injuries and age in recent years. The 28-year-old notched four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2019 to 2022, despite only starting more than 14 games once during that span.
Cook joined the New York Jets last season, but he took a backseat to running back Breece Hall and ultimately finished with just 67 carries for 214 yards. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will likely have an easier time emerging as the top option in a Cowboys running back room that has a dearth of the talent.
Cowboys projected running back depth chart
Cowboys RB depth chart
Ezekiel Elliott
Dalvin Cook
Rico Dowdle
Deuce Vaughn
Although Cook is currently on the Cowboys practice squad, he is expected to be activated sooner rather than later. Once he joins the active team, he’ll likely have an opportunity to take over the top spot for an underwhelming Dallas rushing attack. For now, running back Ezekiel Elliott will likely be given the first opportunity to lead the group.
There likely isn’t a big difference between Elliott and Cook at this stage of their careers. Elliott averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry with the New England Patriots last season, while Cook averaged 3.2 yards per carry with the Jets, per ESPN’s Ed Werder.
The Cowboys lost running back Tony Pollard in free agency, but they had plenty of opportunities to replenish their running back depth this offseason, including Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry, among others.
Dallas elected not to take any of the marquee names in free agency, leaving fans to speculate that they would fill the position through the 2024 NFL Draft. Dallas didn’t select a single running back in the draft either, however.
Now they’ll have to put together a makeshift running game with Cook and Elliott, who will bring a combined 15 years of experience with them. For running backs, that’s typically not a good thing.