Dallas Cowboys Week 1 predictions: What to expect from Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott
By Criss Partee
The 2024 NFL season is just days away and as usual, the Dallas Cowboys and their fan base enter with high hopes. Dallas is coming off consecutive 12-win campaigns but has been eliminated in the wild card round two of the last three postseasons. So, getting off to a fast start is imperative against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.
Last season the Browns were the No. 1 defense in the league giving up just 270.2 total yards per game. They gave up 21.3 points per game which placed them in 13th for the season. While the Cowboys offense is known for being explosive this feels like one of those games that could be more of a defensive battle.
The Dallas Cowboys defense might have an adjustment period
Although Dallas’ defense has been great the past few years, the exit of former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be felt early on. The defensive players who’ve been in Dallas the past few years loved Quinn and that goes triple for Micah Parsons. Now they’ll have to adjust to the new DC, Mike Zimmer’s style on defense.
Dallas finished fifth in points per game allowed last season (18.5), but it shouldn’t be a surprise if they struggle early on getting acclimated to Zimmer’s scheme. Zimmer also has something to prove after the way his tenure as head coach ended in Minnesota a few years ago. The Vikings lost nine games in each of his final two seasons with the team.
"Part of the reason for coming back is I have to do this for me because I don't want people thinking I was a lousy coach," Zimmer explained, per NFL.com. "Somebody told me, 'You don't have anything to prove after Minnesota,' but I felt like I did."
Dak Prescott will be looking to make a statement
On the offensive side of the ball, head coach Mike McCarthy’s guys are looking for a smooth transition into the season after a hectic offseason. CeeDee Lamb’s contract extension negotiations came down nearly to the wire before he and the team came to an agreement.
While Lamb and his camp were happy to get that process out of the way, team leader Dak Prescott looks like he’ll begin the 2024 regular season without a new deal in place. The last time Prescott played for a new deal was during the 2020 season when he suffered that horrific leg injury in Week 5. Surely, Prescott was hoping to get something done before the season this time but here we are.
"They’re going to try to get Prescott done before Week 1 as well and double down on both these guys and spend a ton of money, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “It’s still unclear whether they can pull this off. Prescott, and you talk to people in and around the situation, he’s well aware of how well he can do in free agency if he were to let this ride out, play well again, put up a huge QBR and then be there in March for $60M a year.”
Prescott had a great 2023 season but could be in for a bit of a rough start this year facing Cleveland. Last year’s opener against the Giants was a 40-0 shutout where Prescott didn’t have to do much, passing for 143 yards on 24 attempts. If the Cowboys are to topple the Browns on the road in Week 1, Prescott will need one of those 300-yard bangers we’ve come to expect in the regular season.
If that happens Lamb will be a huge part of the attack and will likely have a good game win, lose or draw. Team favorite, Ezekiel Elliott returns after spending one season in New England with the Patriots under Bill Belichick. Everyone in Big D is happy to have Elliott back in the fold, however with much different expectations.
Ezekiel Elliot will have competition for carries
For the majority of his first run with the Cowboys, Elliott was expected to carry a major part of the offensive load until the last couple of years of his tenure. But over that time Dallas became much more of a pass-first (sometimes second and third) team that now no one expects 1,000 yards rushing from Zeke.
Elliot hasn’t rushed for 1,000 yards since 2021 but if he stays healthy for all 17 games and rushes for 900 yards while splitting time, Dallas will take that. However, Elliott could be looking over his shoulder (again) at the guy behind him on the depth chart. Undrafted running back, Rico Dowdle, raised eyebrows in the offseason and has received praise publicly from his coach.
“He's had a good offseason, looks great," McCarthy said of Dowdle. "You know, I think just like anytime these guys have a chance to really hone in their training. So, Rico's done an excellent job there. Very comfortable [with him]. He's very, very bright, very instinctive football player."
All Dowdle needs to do now is capitalize on his opportunities during the season. Tony Pollard did that a few years ago and eventually overthrew Elliott. Look out for Dowdle’s touches to increase as the season progresses. Another back to watch is Dalvin Cook who recently joined the team. If he’s got anything left in the tank he could eventually cut into Elliott’s carries as well.
Defensively the spotlight is always on Parsons and that won’t change this year. Parsons will enter the season still looking for a contract extension while going up against a banged-up Browns offense. Cleveland is missing its starting left tackle Jedric Wilson Jr., so expect Parsons and others to have a field day.
Trevon Diggs returns after missing most of last season with an ACL injury and facing Deshaun Watson could be exactly what he needs to get reacclimated. The defense lost Leighton Vander Esch to early retirement in the offseason but picked up former Pro Bowl linebacker Eric Kendricks who is expected to make an impact. DeMarvion Overshown is also returning from an ACL injury that robbed him of his rookie year so eyes will also be on him.
Overall, Week 1 could involve a slow start for both teams, but Dallas should be able to take care of business in Cleveland.