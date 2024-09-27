Damar Hamlin discusses new-look Bills, hope for 2024 breakthrough
By Mike Luciano
While the Buffalo Bills' success this season will ultimately be determined by the play of quarterback Josh Allen, safety Damar Hamlin is in line for a major role as a key member of their defensive turnaround. To hear Hamlin tell it, the Bills for a season that could end in the winner's circle.
In an exclusive interview with FanSided as part of Hamlin's partnership with Invisalign, the Buffalo safety, who just recorded his first NFL interception in a win over Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars, discussed how he feels the team's preparation in the offseason will ultimately lead to a postseason breakthrough.
"Even after the grunt work of camp, I'm going into this season smiling ear to ear," Hamlin said. The positive vibes seem to be helping the Bills early on, as they have started the season off 3-0 with wins over the Cardinals, rival Miami Dolphins, and Jaguars in primetime.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks ahead to 2024 season
The Bills have been widely viewed as a team who could make a coaching change if they are unable to break through. However, Sean McDermott seems to be a favorite in the locker room, as Hamlin had nothing but good things to say about the man who started the 2024 season 3-0.
"He gives us direction, he gives us straightforward, man-to-man talks," Hamlin said. "He's been around some great players...he's one of the best coaches I can say I've been around." If there were any doubts about McDermott's standing within the locker room, Hamlin squashed them.
Hamlin also talked at length about how difficult it is to play against Josh Allen in practice every single day due to his utterly unique skillset and ability to do things no other quarterback in the league can do. With both Hamlin and Allen starting strong, it appears as though iron is sharpening iron.
Hamlin also doesn't forget where he came from, as he is excited to cheer on his alma mater Pitt Panthers as they try to bounce back from a down year in 2023. Pat Narduzzi, who coached a local product in Hamlin when he was there, has the Panthers in a much better spot.