Damar Hamlin records first NFL interception in fitting fashion: Best memes and tweets
Few players in the NFL know the dangers that come with this sport more than Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. In a January game back in the 2022 season, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be revived. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Not only did Hamlin recover from that injury, but he played in five games the following season. As encouraging as it was to see Hamlin get some playing time, he was a healthy inactive most weeks and didn't start a single game. His role shifted dramatically in 2024, as Hamlin has started each of Buffalo's three games.
He got the chance to start their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football and did not disappoint, intercepting a Trevor Lawrence pass in what already was shaping up to be a Bills rout.
Not only was it cool to see Hamlin record his first interception roughly 20 months after going into cardiac arrest, but the fact that this interception came on Monday Night Football when his injury occurred on Monday Night Football is the kind of outcome you'd see in a fairytale.
NFL Twitter was quick to react to Hamlin's fitting play.
Damar Hamlin received nothing but praise after his Bills interception
As excited as NFL fans were for Hamlin, nobody was more excited than Hamlin himself, and that includes the tens of thousands of Bills Mafia who flocked Highmark Stadium in droves. His reaction truly was everything.
Hamlin was holding onto the ball for dear life after recording the interception, knowing just how big of a moment this was. Bills Mafia was sure to give him the proper treatment too.
It's a miracle that Hamlin is even able to play, but he wants to do more than just play - he wants to make an impact. Starting on a Bills team that looks as good as any in the NFL is awesome, but he's making an impact, as evidenced by this interception. It's just great to see.
Again, this interception was one you'd see in a movie. The Bills weren't playing the Bengals, but Cincinnati was playing at the same time. Shawn Smith, the referee from the 2023 game, was reffing Monday's game in Buffalo as well.
Hamlin didn't win the Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 for whatever reason, but now that he's become an important player on a really good Bills team, perhaps he can win it this season. Nobody has overcome more than he has.