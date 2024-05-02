Are Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks–Pacers, Game 6
The Milwaukee Bucks need a win in Game 6 tonight to keep their season alive. However, it looks as though they'll have to do it without two of their best players.
UPDATE: Or will they?
By Curt Bishop
It's crunch time for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Despite their win in Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, they still are facing elimination. The team was without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for Game 5, yet they still managed to stave off elimination and live to fight another day.
Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton, and Patrick Beverley stepped up in their absences, each recording double-doubles as the Bucks defeated the Pacers at the Fiserv Forum.
Tonight, Game 6 of the series beckons, and the two teams return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for what could prove to be the clinching game of the series.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, they'll likely have to win again without Lillard and Giannis. Both are listed as questionable on today's NBA injury report.
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo status for Game 6
UPDATE: Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT reported on Thursday an hour before tip off that Lillard is expected to be on the court for the Bucks in Game 6.
The official injury report for the game now lists Antetokounmpo as "out."
ORIGINAL: Once again, the Bucks are going to have to play shorthanded. They managed to win Game 5 without their two best players, but they'll have to match that magic, this time on the road.
Without Dame and Giannis, the Bucks will be at a severe disadvantage, especially since they're playing away from home. In order to force a Game 7, they're going to need strong performances from Middleton, Portis, and Beverley. Beverley and Middleton have each dealt with injuries this season, but they are both listed as probable for tonight's game.
One thing that may help the Bucks is the injury status of Tyrese Haliburton. The star point guard is listed as questionable for tonight due to back spasms, and the Pacers are already for certain going to be without Benedict Mathurin.
So, both teams may be down a few stars tonight for Game 6. The Pacers are leading the series 3-2 and a win will send them to the second round, where they'll face either the New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers.
Should the Bucks win tonight, Game 7 will take place on Saturday in Milwaukee. An official start time has not been revealed for the clincher.
We'll see if the Bucks can rally tonight and force Game 7 without their two best players. It will certainly be a challenge, but they'll look to match their magic from Game 5.