Dansby Swanson's reaction to beating Cardinals makes it clear Cubs fans were wrong
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs are not done just yet, despite what the pundits might think. Dansby Swanson made sure of that.
The Cubs opted against selling at the trade deadline, in every sense of the word. Sure, Chicago dumped a few rentals, but they also planned for 2025 by trading for Tampa Bay Rays corner infielder Isaac Paredes.
When they added Craig Counsell as their manager this winder, the Cubs passed on the whole rebuilding phase. Cody Bellinger is in tow. They spent legitimate money on free agents like Shota Imanaga and Hector Neris. Selling at the deadline with this many assets locked in long term made next to no sense, which is what Jed Hoyer understood all along.
Now, whether Paredes works out remains to be seen. The Cubs traded Christopher Morel to the Rays in return, and that could come back to haunt them. However, Chicago has an eye towards 2025, and for good reason.
Dansby Swanson is the leader the Chicago Cubs need
The Cubs are competitive now, and remain just six games back in the expanded NL Wild Card. Even if making the postseason is unrealistic, you can't tell Swanson that, as the Cubs shortstop was as pumped as ever after a game-tying base hit against the Cardinals.
Swanson's overall statistics aren't ideal for a player of his contract status. The Cubs signed the star shortstop to a seven-year, $177 million deal in 2023. Still, Counsell understands Swanson's metrics don't necessarily line up with his deal day-in and day-out.
"I think Dansby has generally been a player who his hot stretches kind of carry him. We haven't got to those extended moments where he's been kind of in the middle of everything offensively. There has been good days but not good weeks. I think that's what Dansby has kind of normally been known for," Counsell said in late July.
Look, that'll be tough for Cubs fans to digest when Swanson is performing at a subpar level, but Hoyer and the front office knew what they were getting into when they lured Dansby away from Atlanta. His leadership in the clubhouse and defensive stability at shortstop are unmatched. That matters, especially as the Cubs retool.