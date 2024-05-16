3 Darius Garland trades the Cavs need to make if they re-sign Donovan Mitchell
Following their second-round exit playoff exit rumors are beginning to swirl around the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason and future. It's been rumored if the Cavs can extend Donovan Mitchell then backcourt co-star Darius Garland will be out the door.
Additionally, it appears more likely that Mitchell will re-sign in Cleveland than previously believed. The Cavs' pairing of two undersized guards and two non-spacing big men in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen was clearly flawed. This offseason gives the Cavs an opportunity to reset their roster with more balance around Mitchell.
Here are three options to turn Darius Garland into a player who fits better next to Donovan Mitchell.
3. Pelicans-Cavs swap stars
A Brandon Ingram-Garland swap makes sense for all sides involved. Both stars are likely to be traded this offseason and have similar trade values. Pairing an All-Star wing next to Mitchell is ideal and would give the Cavs more balance than in years past. The Cavs would now have an All-Star level guard, wing, and big making them a much more well-rounded squad.
While Ingram had a poor postseason this year averaging just 14 points on 40 percent shooting from the field, he’s had good playoff performances in the past. That includes a 2022 first-round series against the Suns where Ingram averaged 27 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 40 percent on 3-pointers.
From Ingram’s perspective, he’s never played next to an elite guard like Mitchell which will surely elevate his game. Furthermore, he will be the clear second option on the Cavs which appears to be his ideal role as an elite secondary scorer. Ingram will have far less offensive pressure with the Cavs and will thrive in this role.
The Pelicans would get a much-needed guard and elite playmaker next to Zion Williamson. With a Brandon Ingram trade seeming ike a certainty, this trade gives the Pelicans a perfect opportunity to land a much-needed lead guard. They also have a plethora of elite wing defenders to surround Garland with. Ultimately this swap would be a no-brainer for both teams.
2. Garland to the Magic, Bridges to the Cavs in three team blockbuster
The Magic’s need for a true lead guard and 3-point shooting was on full display during the playoffs. Garland has the exact skill set Orlando desires and, as a result, they will likely target him if made available. However, the Magic can only offer an intriguing rebuilding package making the inclusion of a third team necessary.
The Nets are the perfect third team to facilitate a deal. Brooklyn is very mediocre and without their own pick in the NBA Draft until 2028. As a result, cashing in on their top asset Mikal Bridges, while getting some picks and young players in return is logical.
Similar to Ingram, Bridges gives the Cavs an ideal All-Star-level wing. However, Bridges gives the Cavs more defense and 3-point shooting as opposed to shot-creation. Bridges is a clear fit next to Mitchell and with the Cavs’ defensive identity. For the past two seasons, the Cavs have had a top-10 defensive rating, ranking seventh this year and first last season.
This trade would solidify the Cavs as an elite top-five-level defense and they could even regain their title as the league's top defense next season. While this trade has a lot of moving parts it would greatly benefit all teams involved.
1. Lakers land a third star
The Lakers are likely planning to target another star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell, and Brandon Ingram have all been linked to the Lakers. Garland, however, might be the best fit and most realistic target. The Lakers are in desperate need of shooting and secondary creation. Garland can provide this skill set while taking on a majority of the ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities.
The Lakers have mentioned getting a bona fide All-Star in exchange for Austin Reaves. Garland is a one-time-All-Star but at 24 has plenty of upside and is a big enough name to make the deal work. He is also a part of Klutch Sports the same agency that represents LeBron and Davis.
For the Cavs, this trade package offers a less-is-more approach. Austin Reaves isn’t at the same level as Garland however, he offers plenty of value as both playmaker and creator. He would also be capable of playing more off-ball next to Mitchell. While Rui Hachimura struggled in the playoffs he still offers value as a bigger rotational wing with defensive and shooting capabilities.
Adding a high-level complementary guard and wing would be enough to make up for the loss of Garland while balancing out the roster better. Furthermore, this deal offers some insurance for the Cavs as they are receiving a future first-round pick. Ultimately, this deal doesn’t give the Cavs an immediate star but offers just as many benefits as the other deals.