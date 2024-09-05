Davante Adams torches DeSean Jackson over ‘unhappy’ rumors about Raiders
Every year, there is a small list of NFL players who are in a situation that they are not pleased with. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is a player who seems often unhappy by certain events. Adams is an expressive player who isn’t afraid to be honest about contract problems or the teams’ inability to win.
To add fuel to the fire of Adams relationship with the Raiders, he has been open to the idea of playing with his former teammate Aaron Rodgers in some capacity.
Despite this, Adams says he is fully committed to playing for the Raiders and helping them win at all cost. Don’t tell that to former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who says Adams is unhappy with the situation with Las Vegas.
Adams was quick to dismiss Jackson and call him out over the lack of conversation between the two.
Adams wasn’t afraid to call out Jackson for his lack of context and involvement. Adams made sure to confirm that he wasn’t associated with Jackson, outside of two conversations.
One of the only ways Jackson would be able to find out if Adams were unhappy in his role with the Raiders was if he used his connections across the league.
Adams wants to make it clear that if he isn’t the one stating the facts, then it isn’t true.
How happy will Davante Adams be this season with the Raiders?
The biggest question for Adams this season is how happy he will be, especially if the Raiders don't perform well. The Raiders are not in a position to shock the world and knock the Kansas City Chiefs from the top of the AFC West division.
The Raiders are going into their first full full season under head coach Antonio Pierce. A few weeks ago, the Raiders named Gardner Minshew III as the starting quarterback. He has been a good, but average backup/bridge quarterback. The problem is, however, the Raiders don’t have a franchise quarterback unless Minshew or Aidan O’Connell play incredible football.
Their main goal is to get Adams the ball consistently every game. Adams hopes to secure his sixth 1,000-yard season in seven years. Last season was his worst (by the slightest measures) setback since the 2019 season. Adams wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl after being selected the six seasons prior.
Adams and the Raiders will have to start small -- one game at a time -- if they want to get back to the postseason. They can start on Sunday when they go on the road to take on the Chargers. Last season, the Chargers had the third-worst pass defense by allowing an average of 249.8 passing yards per game. Adams could make a statement performance come Week 1.