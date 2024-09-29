David Ross could get long-awaited Cubs revenge in the best way this winter
By Mark Powell
David Ross was a respected member of the 2016 Cubs World Series team, and eventually managed the club. While he certainly had his flaws in the dugout, Ross was far from the only problem on the north side of Chicago. However, when one of the best managers in baseball becomes an unrestricted free agent, the Cubs had little choice but to act.
Chicago signed Craig Counsell to the richest contract given the a manager on MLB history to date. That left Ross without a job rather late in the process, and instead of finding a new home in short order, he opted to take the year off. When asked about his departure, Ross tried to play it cool, but did admit he gets upset from time to time.
"I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest. ... I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for," Ross said.
David Ross could be back in MLB before the Cubs know it
After the 2023 season, Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office were steadfast when it came to Ross's future, saying that he was their manager for 2024. However, that all changed quickly when it became clear the Milwaukee Brewers would not match Counsell's asking price. Therefore, it was Hoyer and the rival Cubs who made Counsell an offer he couldn't refuse for what he would later refer to as his 'dream job.'
Milwaukee rarely was willing to meet Counsell's expectations with roster spending, even trading away top talent the veteran manager had built relationships with, like closer Josh Hader. The Brewers front office made it tougher to retain Counsell with their decision-making.
Now, Ross has a chance to get revenge, if he still has that fuel burning inside of him. The New York Yankees asked Ross if he wanted to join as a bench coach for the 2024 campaign, and he declined. Come 2025, Ross is expected to be a candidate for a few openings, namely the Cincinnati Reds, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The Reds will also pursue Skip Schumaker, though if he is out of their price range, Ross would be a backup plan with some amazing baggage to use against their NL Central rivals.