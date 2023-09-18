Deion Sanders confirms Colorado won’t have Travis Hunter for Oregon, USC
Deion Sanders has said that Travis Hunter will be out for the next three weeks. With Hunter out for an extended period, does this spell doom for Colorado?
According to Carl Reed Jr., Colorado will not have Travis Hunter for the next three games. This includes their next two matchups against top-ranked Oregon and USC. This would presumably take him out of Arizona State but the Buffaloes could beat a team that lost to Fresno St. last week (which they paid to play). Hunter suffered a back injury in the first quarter of Colorado's win against Colorado St.
After the injury, he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. It was expected that the Heisman candidate to be out for some time after Deion Sanders told reporters that he would be out for a couple of weeks following the game. Before the loss of Hunter, it was really hard for Colorado fans to expect a win as this is a very top-heavy team that struggled for a while before beating Nebraska and went to double OT with Colorado St. With Hunter, it seems almost impossible for Colorado to win this game.
Despite not having Travis Hunter, how can the Buffaloes pull off the upset?
If Colorado wants any chance to win their next two college football games, they will need to score 49+ points in both. That might seem like a high bar to win a game against a school that struggled against Texas Tech but the defense will most likely not be able to get any stops against the Ducks. Colorado's offense will need to absolutely dominate in this game.
With a shaky offensive line that means that Shedeur Sanders will need to have his best game of his career. The potential Heisman QB will need to act like he is the front-runner in the race by a wide margin if he wants a chance to win this game. The status of the offense means that Sanders needs to get the ball quickly to his receivers and mobilize himself outside of the pocket.
Most likely, Sanders will need to produce the best two games of his entire athletic career if he wants a chance to beat Oregon or USC. Due to the fact that is a huge ask, it is unlikely that the squad will be able to pull off either upset.