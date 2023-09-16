Deion Sanders definitively rejects NFL interest
Don't expect Deion Sanders to leave the Colorado Buffaloes football program for the NFL anytime soon.
By Scott Rogust
"The Prime Effect" is real so far in college football. Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders entered the college coaching rankings in 2020 to lead the Jackson State Tigers, leading them to a 27-6 record in his three years with the program and winning two SWAC Championships. This year, he accepted the head coaching job for the Colorado Buffaloes and has already turned the page and exceeded their wins from last season (1-11 record).
Through the first two weeks, the Buffaloes picked up a massive upset win over the TCU Horned Frogs and blew out the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The players are thriving under Sanders, and they have two legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Given his success early on, the talk from fans about Sanders making the jump to the NFL has grown.
On Friday, Sanders appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show," and talked about the speculation that NFL teams could come to him with offers to make them their head coach. Sanders said about leaving for the NFL, "I would never do that."
Deion Sanders on leaving college for the NFL: 'I would never do that'
“I love college. I love that the young men are still impressionable. They’re not so financially wealthy that they can’t hear you. At the next level, some of these guys make so much money they can’t hear," said Sanders, h/t ProFootballTalk. "They can’t hear or they can’t see the things that they need to see and hear. I would have a hard time motivating a man that makes upwards of 20 and 30 and sometimes 40 million dollars to go out there and do your job. I got a problem with that.”
Eisen brings up that from watching NFL games with Sanders, the head coach would say "cut him" to a player who makes a mistake. Sanders then jokes that he would begin with 53 players and then come out at halftime with "about 38" players.
Sander has brought up multiple times that he loves the fanbase that he is creating and the impact that the team has brought on the community and city.
Thus far, the Sanders era in Boulder has gotten off to a tremendous start. Colorado is undefeated through the first two weeks of the season and are ranked in the AP Top 25. As for a jump to the NFL, the answer is a definitive no from Sanders. Sorry to those fanbases who were envisioning Sanders "saving" their team in the future.