Deion Sanders adding NFL Hall of Famer to Colorado coaching staff in 2024
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer is open to joining Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado.
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of college football. After going 1-11 last season, the university hired Deion Sanders as their new head coach. Thus far, the team is 3-0 on the year behind incredible performances from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. This past weekend, the Buffaloes overcame a 28-17 deficit against the Colorado State Rams and won 43-35 in double overtime.
Upon Sanders' arrival, there has been an influx of big-name former athletes and celebrities to attend a Buffaloes game. But could there be a big name joining Sanders' coaching staff?
During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" last Friday, Sanders said that he expects and wants former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp to join his coaching staff.
"Sapp is going to end up coaching with us, I'm telling you," said Sanders. "I'm telling you he has a passion, he has a fire for it, he's finishing his degree as we speak. I'm telling you, and he's good, man, these kids love him. They love him, and they get him. They really get him. He speaks their language."
On Tuesday, Sapp appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and spoke about Sanders wanting him on the coaching staff. Sapp told Eisen to recall a conversation the two had in the past and said he wanted to get his college degree before asking Sanders for a spot on his staff. Sapp said that now, he's open to joining Colorado.
Sapp's comments come at the 14:30 mark of the video below.
"I'm going to go get my degree, and I'm going to ask "Prime" for a spot on his staff," said Sapp. "...I got my transcript, I'm starting the process, Rich."
Sapp is a former seven-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion, the 1999 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. As evidenced by those accolades, Sapp was one of the best interior defensive linemen the NFL had seen.
The former defensive tackle was seen around the team for practices, notably prior to the team's season-opening win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Previously, Sapp had attended Washington Commanders' minicamps the past two summers.
Sanders had brought the stars out to Boulder for the Buffaloes football program. Now, it looks as though he will add a star to his coaching staff in the near future.