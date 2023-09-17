Deion Sanders son claps back at CFB analyst, Coach Prime pick-6 victim
Deion Sanders' favorite son earned even more brownie points on Sunday afternoon by clapping back at a former foe still trying to seek revenge.
By Josh Wilson
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are 3-0 and have taken the college football world by storm. Even after a bunch of noise and distractions hit campus in Boulder this week, the team pulled out an intrastate matchup against Colorado State to keep its record perfect in Deion Sanders' debut season with the school.
Everything Sanders said would happen has happened. His motivational techniques have paid off, and his recruits have delivered.
It has not been without drama, as Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell took a shot at Sanders (and his mother, unwarranted!) beforee their matchup on Saturday. It only gave Sanders some ammo for the game and an opportunity to win his players over even more.
Even when the Buffaloes win, though, haters come out in droves. This time, it was Danny Kannell, College Football analyst for CBS Sports.
He Tweeted out a poll asking his followers if it's appropriate to storm the field after a nail-biting victory over an opponent you're favored by 24 points against, a reference to the Buf
Kanell can definitely claim that he was just trying to gague the opinion of the masses here, but this is a poorly veiled attempt at him saying it was inappropriate for the Buffaloes to celebrate the way they did.
The votes backfired. As of this morning, 57% have voted that, yes, you should storm the field. Deion Sanders Jr. also quote-Tweeted Kanell's attempt at disparaging the Colorado program with a slightly NSFW insult, calling Kanell a name.
In reply, someone joked that Kanell is mad over a Sanders pick-six he threw when he played for the Giants.
A quality reference, and a fantastic callback a quarter century later. Kanell must still remember that play. It's impossible to say if that's any reason why he's going after the fun in Colorado.
At the pro level, at least, Sanders dwarfed Kanell's accomplishments, with a 164 approximate value (as calculated by Pro Football Reference) compared to Kanell's 15.
Sure, Shedeur might be earning some points in the "favorite son" competition with his 10 TDs and 1 INT through the first three games at Colorado, but Deion Jr. is still the favorite. Surely, this social media interaction maintains his lead for at leats another month or two.
The Colorado and Coach Prime experience is so entertaining. And they've just played three games.