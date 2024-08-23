A desperate Packers-Broncos trade to address Jordan Love backup void
The Green Bay Packers are suffering through what is quite possibly the worst backup QB situation in the NFL. Neither Sean Clifford nor Michael Pratt have performed well in training camp. Jordan Love was able to avoid injury last season, but it's never wise to bet against injuries in the NFL. Every player gets beat up eventually.
As such, Green Bay needs a more solid alternative in place. Clifford is mobile, but he doesn't have the arm talent to hang with pro-level defenses. Pratt has the size and vision, but he tends to loft passes into traffic. You need to be able to push the ball downfield and stress defenses vertically in the NFL. Dinky screen passes and short floaters won't cut it.
There is a rather obvious solution to this problem — a trade with the Denver Broncos.
Denver recently named rookie Bo Nix as its starting quarterback, which leaves Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson in limbo. Stidham probably sticks around as the backup (and backup plan, should Nix flame out), but Wilson is immediate trade bait. The Broncos acquired him for pennies on the dollar before the NFL Draft (a sixth-round pick), and could recoup equal (or maybe even better) value in a future swap.
The Packers should absolutely place the phone call. Wilson has an understandably complex reputation in league circles, but even the staunchest detractors have to admit that he carries more upside than Sean Clifford or Michael Pratt.
Packers-Broncos trade centered on Zach Wilson could work for both sides
Not to position myself as a Zach Wilson believer — his New York Jets tenure was as bad as people say it is — but, does he not deserve a chance outside of New York? The Broncos' job was always going to Nix, but Wilson has repeatedly earned positive reviews in training camp and throughout OTAs.
After a muted performance in the Broncos' win over Green Bay last weekend, Wilson has evidently strung together his best practices of the summer.
"(Wilson) really made half a dozen throws that are really impressive and surprising — that (made coaches) all look at each other after he threw it,” Broncos OC Joe Lombardi told The Athletic after this week's practices. “I think he throws the ball really well and I think (there is) consistency of how he throws the football. As he gets more comfortable with the receivers and what we’re doing, his accuracy has really improved. I think he was disappointed in the game he had on Sunday, but, man, he’s had two outstanding practices since that game."
Nobody has ever questioned Wilson's raw gifts. He has incredible arm talent and a real live-wire mobility, which allows him to improvise outside the pocket and scramble for the occasional first down. For Wilson, the complaints boil down to decision-making. He didn't process the game fast enough in New York and often stumbled into errant throws or avoidable sacks.
If Wilson can improve upon his accuracy and expedite his decisions, there's reason to believe he can carve out a serviceable NFL career. He will never live up to his billing as a former No. 2 pick, but we can adjust expectations at this point. Wilson is more than capable of becoming a high-level backup.
That is what the Packers need behind Jordan Love. A quarterback who can actually mount successful drives. Clifford and Pratt are the quarterbacking equivalents of soggy paper towels. They just won't hold up. Wilson is going to have his bad moments, but he can still air it out for the occasional big throw and create with his legs.
We did see real growth from Wilson last season, despite all the narrativizing around New York's downfall post-Aaron Rodgers. He threw more touchdowns (eight) than interceptions (seven) for the first time in his career. Not exactly a high bar, but the Packers aren't looking to Wilson to lead their franchise into the future. He would simply be the stopgap in cases of emergency.