Diana Taurasi takes the high road discussing Caitlin Clark's Team USA snub
Yesterday, USA Basketball officially announced the 2024 Women's roster for the Paris Olympics. One name that was nowhere to be found was Caitlin Clark, which some considered a snub.
Diana Taurasi received a historical nod for her sixth consecutive Olympics selection. She will be the leader of this group. During a recent interview, with Isis Young of Yahoo! Sports, Diana Taurasi spoke about the USA's roster, expectations, representing the country, and past controversial snubs.
After the interview, social media was set on fire again and Clark not being selected raised debates about the WNBA not marketing their most popular player. Analysts, fans, and critics argued that her not making the roster was a snub and that the league does not want to grow. Of course, this is all beside the point because the WNBA and Team USA are separate entities with different goals.
Needless to say, Taurasi provided a classy and accurate response of how Team USA focuses on selecting the best 12 players. She explained how the goal is winning a medal and that learning the history of the WNBA for new (and welcomed) fans is important.
In the past, Nneka Ogwumike won MVP and was not selected. She is the only MVP that was not selected for the Olympics in the same year. Candace Parker was left off of the roster in 2016 after she led the Los Angeles Sparks to a title.
The argument can be made that CC being left off the roster was a bad marketing decision but the snub is a stretch considering Arike Ogunbowale also didn't make the team. AO is second in the WNBA in scoring with 26.4 points per game and arguably had just as good a case for inclusion as Clark.
Regardless of where you stand on the snub radar for Clark, USA Women's basketball is consistent with making hard decisions. Team USA has made cuts in the past that rubbed people the wrong way and it won't be the last time.
The WNBA will be fine and viewership won't decrease because the Indiana Fever rookie will be featured in All-Star Weekend in some fashion. She will be able to finish the season strong and continue to elevate her team.