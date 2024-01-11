Did Mike Norvell tweet hint at FSU coach’s decision on Alabama head coaching job?
Mike Norvell was a candidate for the Alabama head coaching job. Did a recent tweet hint at the Florida State coach's answer?
By Scott Rogust
The college football world had to pick up their jaws on Wednesday night following some stunning news. Nick Saban, the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, announced his retirement from coaching at the age of 72. With that, one of the most prestigious football programs in the nation needs a new sideline boss.
Reports indicated that one of Alabama's top target was Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. But on Thursday, Lanning let the college world know that he had no intention to leave Oregon, and will continue to lead the Ducks. With that, the Crimson Tide will have to circle elsewhere.
One of the names brought up as a potential candidate was Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles. Norvell helped build up the Florida State program that was a bit in shambles after Jimbo Fisher jumped ship to Texas A&M. That, and he led the Seminoles to an undefeated regular season record and an ACC Championship this season.
On Thursday, football fans were sent into a frenzy over a tweet from Norvell.
Did Mike Norvell tweet hint at decision on Alabama coaching job?
Norvell sent out a tweet that began with "Great day to be a Florida State Seminole," while mentioning that a "#BIGMAN" was coming to the program.
With this tweet, Alabama fans began crossing off Norvell's name on the coaching candidate list. While Norvell does seem to hint at staying at Florida State, you must know that the head coach sends out this tweet all the time when he is recruiting.
Take a look at some examples before his tweet on Thursday.
So, there is no hint from Norvell that he is turning down the opportunity to replace Saban at Alabama. However, it does sem like he's going about things business as usual on the recruiting front for the Seminoles.
For Alabama to hypothetically get Norvell, they would need to pay $4 million, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
With Lanning out of the running, one has to wonder where the University of Alabama will pivot to to replace Saban. Given the report from 247 Sports that they hope to hire a replacement within 72 hours of Saban's retirement, the clock is ticking.