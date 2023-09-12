Did NFL refs screw Bills with Jets tripping no-call? NFL Twitter not convinced
Tripping is a point of clarification for the NFL this year but the refs didn't call it on the Jets game-winning punt return touchdown.
The first Monday Night Football game of the year couldn't have ended in more thrilling fashion with the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets pulling off a stunning victory on an overtime punt return touchdown.
But it also wouldn't be the start of NFL season without some refereeing controversy.
Xavier Gipson's 65-yard return gave the Jets the win, but rules analyst John Parry thought a flag should have been thrown for tripping, which would have wiped out the return.
Have a look:
What is the NFL tripping rule?
Tripping is defined as "the use of the leg or foot to obstruct any opponent." It is illegal.
One of the reasons the rules analyst might have been pointing out the potential infraction is the NFL made it a point of clarification this year. The league reclassified the penalty into a personal foul, which would warrant a 15-yard penalty. Players can also be subject to additional discipline from the league for tripping even if a flag is not thrown.
The big question on the Jets call is interpretation. Yes, the blocker's foot obstructed the opponent, but was that obvious enough tripping to warrant a flag? Was it incidental? The refs on the field kept their flags in their pockets.
NFL Twitter could not care less about Jets tripping no-call
Whether or not the refs got it right, NFL Twitter was on board with the no-call.
The Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to what might be a season-ending Achilles injury after just four plays. So the night didn't exactly start with any amount of luck for New York.
And after Zach Wilson managed to lead the offense to just three points in the first half, things looked dire for New York.
But the defense held firm throughout the game, forcing Josh Allen into four turnovers to keep the Jets in it. Despite a 13-3 halftime deficit, New York fought back to take a three-point lead with just under two minutes to play. The Bills hit back with a field goal to force overtime with two seconds remaining.
Wilson and the Jets offense were not need in the extra period. After the defense got another stop, Gipson produced some special teams magic to win the game.