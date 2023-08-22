Dolphins RB addresses Jonathan Taylor trade rumors involving Miami
The Dolphins were quickly connected to a Jonathan Taylor trade, but one of their current RBs doesn't seem fazed at all.
By Scott Rogust
The talk of the NFL is the Indianapolis Colts being open to trading away running back Jonathan Taylor. This comes weeks after the fact that owner Jim Irsay said they wouldn't trade Taylor no matter what, as the running back sought out a new contract. One team that is reportedly interested in exploring a trade for Taylor is the Miami Dolphins. After all, the Dolphins were linked to Dalvin Cook this offseason, who signed with the rival New York Jets.
At Dolphins training camp on Tuesday, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was asked about the team possibly bringing in Taylor. Mostert said that his focus is on "perfecting [his] craft," not on the Dolphins bringing in another running back. Additionally, Mostert said that he's not going to ask head coach Mike McDaniel or general manager Chris Grier about running back moves. Mostert did say that McDaniel usually keeps him in the loop on potential moves.
Mostert's comments come courtesy of NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
Raheem Mostert not concerned about Dolphins potentially trading for Jonathan Taylor
The Dolphins running back room is rather crowded, but they saw rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane leave with a shoulder injury during their last preseason game against the Houston Texans this past weekend. Achane is now expected to be sidelined week-to-week. Even with Achane's absence, the team still has Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., two running backs who have familiarity with McDaniel during their time with the San Francisco 49ers.
Besides that, the Colts have a high asking price for Taylor. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Colts are looking for a first-round pick or a package of picks that equate to that value. Additionally, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said that it was his understanding that the Colts would want "even more" than what the Carolina Panthers received from the San Francisco 49ers for Christian McCaffrey. For reference, the Panthers received a second-, third-, and fourth-round pick in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the 49ers.
While that is a huge asking price, there's also the fact that Taylor is going to seek a long-term contract extension, something that the Colts have been unwilling to meet him price-wise.
It will be interesting to see if the Colts will find a willing trade partner, or if they will be stuck in limbo with Taylor for the 2023 season.