Domantas Sabonis loses $1.3 million bonus because of All-Star snub
Amid a career season, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has been left off the 2024 NBA All-Star roster, which is a costly decision for him.
By Lior Lampert
Last night, the 2024 NBA All-Star reserves were announced. While the starters are voted on by a poll of media, fans, and players, the reserves are picked by coaches.
While talking about New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson being selected by the coaches for his first All-Star game and his emotional reaction following his 40-point masterclass against the Indiana Pacers, NBA Hall of Famer and current analyst on TNT and CBS Sports Charles Barkley went as far as saying being selected is a greater honor than being named a starter.
Only seven reserves represent each conference, and with so many talented players in today’s NBA, the decision-making process has become harder than ever. With that said, some players had to be snubbed from the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana, like Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.
Unfortunately, there are financial ramifications that come with being left off the All-Star roster. Sabonis missed out on an opportunity to earn a $1.3 million bonus after not making the team.
Sabonis has been selected as an All-Star three times in his career and is now in the midst of arguably the best year of his career, but was not named a reserve.
Per StatMuse, Domas is the first player in NBA history to average at least 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists per game while shooting 60-plus percent from the floor – but he’s not an All-Star.
The NBA’s league leader in rebounds per game (13) and total rebounds (600), Sabonis leads the league in double-doubles, ahead of MVP frontrunner and All-Star starter Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points per game, his highest scoring output since he was an All-Star with the Pacers in 2020-21, while his eight assists per game would be a new career-high if he continues at this pace.
Most importantly, Sabonis’ statistical contributions are not empty stats -- they’re critical for the success of the Kings. Sitting at 27-19 and fifth place in the Western Conference standings, Sacramento keeps winning because of Sabonis and fellow teammate/All-Star snub De’Aaron Fox.
There’s still a chance Sabonis could make the team as an injury replacement, but for now, the collective decision made by the coaches in last night’s All-Star reserves selection cost him a pretty penny.