Draymond Green's over-the-top criticism of Timberwolves cost 'Inside the NBA' access to Anthony Edwards
The Minnesota Timberwolves were personally attacked by Draymond Green all postseason and the group seemingly decided enough was enough in the Western Conference Finals.
According to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Minnesota chose "as a group that no player would appear on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ postgame show after their victory in Game 4." Edwards, who was scheduled to appear on the show, skipped the interview as "a sign of support for [Rudy] Gobert and [Karl-Anthony] Towns."
This comes as Green said a lot of negative things about Gobert and the rest of his teammates in the analysis he gave as a sports personality on TNT's "Inside the NBA" during the postseason.
The Warriors star has been on "Inside the NBA" since being eliminated in the Play-In tournament. Gobert and Green have a beef that has lasted since 2019. They had a physical on-court altercation during a regular season game this season.
Even though the former All-NBA forward was offering analysis on the pre-game, half-time and post-game, his attacks often seemed to be targeted as though Green was spreading an agenda about how the Timberwolves and Gobert were a bad franchise and ball player respectfully.
Timberwolves response to Draymond Green shows togetherness
This entire situation shows how close Minnesota was as a franchise this season. Yes, every team usually goes through personal changes from year to year but the Timberwolves could lose major pieces next season as the franchise battles the luxury tax. It's unclear whether the new (Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore) or existing owner (Glen Taylor) will be willing to pay the luxury tax to keep this squad together.
Minnesota is a small market franchise. Still the squad had arguably their best season ever which could lead them to keep the majority of this roster together despite a possible $186.3 million in salary next season. The veteran that will likely be traded is Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves paid Naz Reid last offseason and are extremely likely to pen Rudy Gobert to a long-term deal since the franchise gave up a haul to get him.
It's also possible that Kyle Anderson will not be re-signed this offseason with the veteran being a free agent and luxury tax payments limiting what the squad can do. Even if ownership is willing to keep Towns for another season or two, it's possible that Anderson will not be back since the franchise will have to make cuts in some areas.
Whether the Timberwolves keep the squad together or have to trade them due to luxury tax constraints, it's clear that this franchise will be remembered in Minnesota for how close the group was throughout their playoff run.