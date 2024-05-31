Wolves providing Draymond Green with enough hate fodder to last a lifetime
The Minnesota Timberwolves are heading to the offseason after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 where they were straight blown out and one NBA veteran who's on vacation is roasting the Timberwolves. While on a flight to somewhere, Draymond Green posted on X, that his "Wifi just came on" and that his main reaction to the blowout loss was "OUCH!!" "lol wow".
This came to be as the Timberwolves had no chance to Game 5 and were blown out from the start. They were down by 29 at half against the Mavericks and honestly, the game felt like a rerun of the Mavericks' Game 7 blowout of the Suns in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. Green could be considered the biggest hater of this Timberwolves squad as the Warrior has a long-standing beef with Rudy Gobert and likely isn't on favorable terms with the rest of the team.
As the world gets ready for a Dallas-Boston NBA Finals, Green's slander of Timberwolves blowout loss could end up being viewed as generational hating.
The Timberwolves' blowout loss to the Mavericks gives Green enough firepower to last a lifetime
Despite the first tweet, Green seemingly held back the rest of his thoughts as the star didn't tweet anything else. The veteran may offer more slander on his Volume Sports podcast but it's unclear when that podcast will be released. Honestly, Minnesota had this slander coming with the way that they played in the close-out loss.
The Wolves won Game 4 to avoid the sweep, but the Mavericks had control of this series, especially in the final game. Minnesota had a great season and their second-ever Western Conference Finals appearance may have convinced management to get into the luxury tax and possibly keep Karl Anthony Towns in a Timberwolves uniform for another season. Still, the way the franchise went out is enough for haters like Green to slander them on their way out of the playoffs.