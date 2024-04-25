Eagles, A.J. Brown end perceived drama with brand new deal: Contract details, grade
The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver A.J. Brown agree to terms on a brand new, lucrative contract extension.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles may have lost center Jason Kelce to retirement, but they have shown they are willing to keep key pieces to their roster together for the foreseeable future. First up, the team signed left tackle Jordan Mailata to a three-year, $66 million contract extension. Then, wide receiver DeVonta Smith secured a three-year, $75 million extension.
As it turns out, the Eagles weren't done just yet.
After rumors of perceived drama and bad blood between the Eagles and wide receiver A.J. Brown, the two sides agreed to terms on Thursday to keep him in Philadelphia for even longer.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and Brown agreed to terms on a three-year, $96 million contract extension, which is officially the highest paid deal for any wide receiver in NFL history.
As part of the deal, a whopping $84 million of the deal is guaranteed, again the highest among wide receivers. He is now under contract through the 2029 season.
The Eagles making this move is fitting, considering back on the opening night of the NFL Draft, they acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and gave him a four-year, $100 million contract extension. Two years later, the two sides reached an agreement once again to ensure he is Jalen Hurts' top target downfield for the next six seasons.
Brown's impact was felt immediately, as his presence helped put the Eagles over the top in the NFC, and played a role in the team making it to Super Bowl 57.
This past season was a tumultuous one, however, considering the team finished the year 1-6 after beginning the year with 10 wins in their first 11 games. There was also rumors of drama with Brown, whether it being heated conversations on the sidelines, or not speaking with reports after games late in the season. Brown himself expressed his desire to remain in Philadelphia once the rumors ran rampant. And now, he got his wish.
This past season, Brown caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns on 158 targets. Through his two seasons in Philadelphia, Brown recorded 194 receptions for 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns on 303 targets.
With the Eagles bolstering their roster throughout the offseason, they made sure that the roster remains intact, which in turn keeps their Super Bowl window wide open.
Eagles contract grade: A