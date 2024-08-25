Eagles fans will be buying a Jahan Dotson jersey after seeing WR’s reaction to trade
If anyone in the NFL is down to pull off surprising trades just weeks before the regular season kicks off, Howie Roseman would be that guy. Sure enough, he pulled off a stunning trade with an NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders, landing Jahan Dotson.
WR3 was seen as a weak spot for the Eagles, but now with Dotson in the mix, an argument can be made that it's a strength.
No, he did not live up to the first-round billing in Washington, but he is now going to be surrounded by a much better supporting cast on the Philadelphia Eagles and might open some eyes with so much of the focus being on the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Goedert.
Eagles fans had reason to be excited about this deal and adding a player of Dotson's caliber to the mix, but nobody seems to be more thrilled about this deal than Dotson, local product, himself.
Jahan Dotson might already be a fan favorite in Philadelphia after reaction to trade
Dotson was shocked that a deal went down, which makes sense given he's still relatively inexperienced at the NFL level and Washington just took a talented receiver away from their new franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels. However, he seems to be even more excited to be in Philly.
After he got over his initial state of pure shock, Dotson realized he was traded to the team that he grew up just an hour away from. He got goosebumps when leaving the field, and went on about how excited Eagles fans were for a mere preseason game.
It's hard to blame Dotson for his excitement. He projects to have a real role in what should be a dynamic offense playing in front of a passionate fan base with a chance to win the Super Bowl. It's unfortunate things didn't work out in Washington, but it's hard to imagine he'd want to go anywhere else other than Philadelphia.
Now, Dotson has the chance to stick it to his former team twice a year, which he does say he plans on doing when he sees them. Eagles fans can appreciate him having a chip on his shoulder, and will certainly appreciate Dotson understanding what it means to play for such a passionate fan base. It's all on Dotson now to perform and make Eagles fans appreciate the work he puts in on the field.