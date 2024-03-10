How the Eagles telegraphed Fletcher Cox's emotional retirement well ahead of time
Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has retired, but the organization has been ready for years.
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has retired from the NFL. Cox will go down as one of the best defensive lineman of his era, and certainly in Eagles history.
Losing Cox definitely stings for an Eagles team that fell well short of expectations in 2023-24. Philly started the season off red hot, even defeating the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately lost the NFC East and their first playoff game as a result. Nick Sirianni's job was brought into question, and rumors of an unsettled locker room didn't help matters.
Cox was one of the leaders of that locker room, which must now move forward without him. Doing so will be a real test for Sirianni, who enters the 2024 campaign under the microscope. Thankfully for the Eagles, replacing Cox on the field won't be as tough as it would be for most teams, as Howie Roseman has prepared for this moment since last April.
The Philadelphia Eagles don't need a Fletcher Cox backup plan
There are some replacements available should the Eagles need defensive line depth via free agency, but it will not be one of their more pressing additions. Roseman selected both Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith -- former Georgia teammates, we should mention -- as additional bodies along the defensive line in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Both players showed improvement as the season went along, specifically Carter who projects as a future star in the middle.
As Pro Football Focus notes, Houston Texans DT Teair Tart could be within the Eagles price range for additional depth.
“If Tart’s market doesn’t pan out as he hopes,” Brad Spielberger writes for PFF. “This would be a very Eagles move. Trust the culture and veteran leadership in the locker room, and sell Tart on an opportunity to play with one of the league’s best defensive lines en route to a big year and cashing in in 2025.”
However, there is no need for Roseman to over-spend on defensive line depth this offseason, thanks in part to his own prep work.