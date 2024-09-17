Eagles won’t have AJ Brown for longer than just Monday Night Football
By Austen Bundy
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will have to deal without his top pass catcher for much longer than just Monday night's bout with the Atlanta Falcons.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown revealed to ESPN's Lisa Salters on the sidelines that he anticipates missing more than just Week 2 with a hamstring injury.
Brown popped up on Philadelphia's injury report on Friday and was limited at practice. Clearly, his condition worsened as he did not practice on Saturday and was ruled out of Monday's game the next day.
The severity of Brown's injury is unknown but obviously bad enough to warrant multiple weeks of recovery. The 27-year-old was spotted with his teammates on the field during warm ups in street clothes, no limp visible.
Fourth-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to get more attention from Hurts in the passing game as well as new acquisition Jahan Dotson. The latter was traded from Washington prior to the start of the season.
Philadelphia has an all-time record of 22-26-1 without Brown in the lineup, according to Statmuse.
The NFL's hungry, hungry injury bug
We're just two weeks into the NFL season and there's already been an absolute slew of injuries taking out teams' star players.
No one was hit harder than the Los Angeles Rams, who lost both of their top pass catchers in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp to lower body injuries.
The Miami Dolphins lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion in Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills and his return date is up in the air, dependent on being cleared by his doctors.
The Detroit Lions had an injury scare of their own too with top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown dealing with a knee contusion. The severity of his knock is less than initially thought and he should be fine, per the Detroit Free Press.