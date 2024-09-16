Rams season effectively over with latest Cooper Kupp injury update
By Austen Bundy
The Los Angeles Rams might as well phone-in the rest of the 2024 NFL season. Just in the first two weeks, they have lost four critical players to injuries.
Most notably wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be heading to injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Head coach Sean McVay said he is expected to miss "an extended period of time."
Kupp was seen exiting the locker room in a walking boot after Sunday's 41-10 blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He apparently sustained an ankle injury.
The news comes on top of the offense losing its other top receiver, Puka Nacua, to a knee injury in Week 1. He landed on injured reserve earlier last week after suffering a knee injury.
In total, the Rams are now down 12 total starters due to injury. Just a brutal situation to recover from for any squad.
Should the Rams even try and continue at this point?
If you're a fantasy football manager, finding replacements on the waiver wire can be a challenge but McVay is in much dire straits.
Replacing Kupp and Nacua is a monumental task in and of itself. Los Angeles' wide receiver room is as thin as it's ever been since winning Super Bowl LVI in 2022.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford now only has Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jordan Whittingham to distribute the ball to. Colby Parkinson and Ronnie Rivers made the active roster prior to the Arizona game.
Whittingham posted 505 receiving yards at Texas last season but Atwell, Robinson and Johnson combined for just 862 yards in 2023 with Los Angeles.
Los Angeles hardly got any offense going in Arizona on Sunday, logging just 245 yards of total offense and only 10 points to show for it.
It's a likely sign of what's more to come if no hearty replacements come through the door soon in Inglewood, Ca.