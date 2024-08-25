Eddie Rosario proves Braves right after stunning failure with division rival
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves gave Eddie Rosario an option just weeks after signing him in a hopeful reunion -- either work on his craft in Gwinnett or bet on himself. Rosario chose the latter. As a long-time big leaguer, it's understandable that an option to Triple-A would be a tough pill to swallow. Rosario is a former NLCS MVP, and the Braves are in desperate need of outfield depth.
However, upon reviewing their options, Atlanta decided Rosario wasn't one of the five best outfielders on the roster. It turns out they were correct in their assessment of Rosario, who slashed just .154/.181/.282 in 24 games with the Braves. Familiarity wasn't enough to fix Rosario's swing, and despite his comment about rejoining Atlanta in the first place, he wasn't willing to stick around long enough to make the necessary adjustments.
Braves proven right for letting Eddie Rosario walk for second time
“To be a member of this organization is a privilege, so I just feel very grateful for this opportunity. You’re looking at a Brave," Rosario said in an emotional moment pregame on July 9.
Rosario ditched the Braves and signed with the rival Mets upon his release. He never saw the field in Queens and was released from his contract, again, with the Syracuse Mets. Where he goes from here is anyone's guess. His best bet might be to sit out the rest of this season and retool with a private hitting instructor, as just last season he was a league-average hitter, slashing .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs in Atlanta. While the Braves ultimately decided to move on last winter, this kind of downfall was unexpected.
When examining roster moves across MLB, it's best not to doubt Anthopoulos and the Braves front office. If a player has any value -- especially given this particular team's lack of outfield depth -- Anthopoulos will find it. Rosario didn't make the cut on two separate occasions, once when the Braves traded for Jarred Kelenic last offseason, and again when he was given a second chance due to a lack of reasonable options available to the Braves.
Something is amiss with Rosario. If the Braves couldn't figure it out, what other organization can?