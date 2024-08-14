Eddie Rosario's heartwarming quote about Braves rings hollow after joining the enemy
By Mark Powell
Eddie Rosario took the opportunity and ran, signing with his third NL East team this season on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old signed with the New York Mets, fresh off being disposed of by the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.
Rosario fills an immediate need for the Mets, which is outfield depth. There's no guarantee he'll remain in Queens for the long term, but an outfield of Brandon Nimmo-Harrison Bader-Tyrone Taylor won't quite cut it without some depth alongside it. New York, much like Rosario's former team in the Braves, is competing for the third NL Wild Card spot. They need all the help they can get, as FanSided's Robert Murray explained on Tuesday.
"Rosario is a smart addition for a Mets team that has bounced back after a slow start. If he shows he still has something in the tank, the Mets can call him up and use him as an option off the bench in the regular season and potentially the postseason. If he has similar results as he did in Washington and Atlanta, then they can cut ties at relatively no cost," Murray wrote.
Most importantly, as Murray notes, there's very little risk from Atlanta's perspective.
Eddie Rosario's words about rejoining Braves ring hollow just weeks later
It's tough to blame Rosario for taking a big-league opportunity, but he did have a chance to stay with the Braves. Rosario has struggled all season long, and he cleared waivers with a chance to report to Gwinnett and work on his swing. Instead, Rosario chose free agency and signed with the Mets.
This is all coming from the same vet -- and 2021 NLCS MVP, mind you -- who said the following about signing with the Braves just a few weeks ago.
“To be a member of this organization is a privilege, so I just feel very grateful for this opportunity. You’re looking at a Brave," Rosario said in an emotional moment pregame.
So...are we looking at a Met now, I guess?
The Braves let Rosario walk this offseason rather than re-sign him because of the Jarred Kelenic trade, which has worked in their favor. The thought that Rosario will suddenly rebound in New York is farfetched, but if it were to occur, it would add another layer to a rivalry that is sure to heat up down the stretch.
The Braves currently hold a two-game lead on the Mets for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.