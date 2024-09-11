Edwin Uceta's response to Phillies-Rays brawl will infuriate Nick Castellanos even more
By Mark Powell
Benches cleared during the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Tampa Bay Rays, which Nick Castellanos and Co. won 9-4. Castellanos had beef with Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta after he was hit by a pitch seemingly out of frustration. Castellanos spoke about the matter postgame.
“Yeah, I just told him that it was bull [crap],” Castellanos said. “I mean, you’re throwing a baseball over 90 mph. You’re frustrated and you’re going to throw at somebody? You know? That’s like my 2-year-old throwing a fit because I take away his dessert before he’s finished.”
Uceta claimed he did not hit Castellanos on purpose, though he also said he plunked him with a changeup. In reality, Uceta threw a 96 MPH sinker, which was tied for his sixth-fastest pitch of the season.
Phillies-Rays brawl: Edwin Uceta maintains innocence after hitting Nick Castellanos
Even Kevin Cash thought Uceta lost his control and composure in the moment.
“It looked like he hasn't been out in that situation. Good kid. Probably lost his composure a little bit,” Cash said. “Ideally, that doesn't happen [and] we get through the inning. The game had gotten out of hand, they had done the damage and we move on -- just get off the field.”
Bryce Harper, who was on second base at the time, almost got into his own altercation with Uceta. However, the Rays pitcher never noticed Harper, who was standing behind him. Bryce did the right thing and rather than instigate tried to separate the two teams.
“I don’t want to be a loser and come up behind him,” Harper said. “If he’s going to turn around, then all right, let’s go. But he never turned around, so I didn’t want to."
The Rays are three games under .500 in the midst of a frustrating season. Rather than admit he let his emotions get the best of him, Uceta has doubled down. That comment might not cost him with the league office, but Castellanos and Phillies fans have a right to be upset.