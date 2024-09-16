Emirates unveils new tennis courts for under-privileged youth in Brooklyn, part of their ‘Force for Good’ program
While the U.S. Open women’s finalists, eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, were preparing for their final at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, officials from the USTA Foundation, Emirates Airlines, Kings County Tennis League (KCTL), and public officials of New York City, as well as tennis legend James Blake held another celebration of tennis in the morning at the De Hostos Playground in Brooklyn, NY.
It was a busy day for tennis commentator, former ATP world No. 4 and Miami Open Tournament Director James Blake. He headlined the opening ceremony for the new tennis courts at the De Hostos Playground, who headlined the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“I grew up here, born in Yonkers,” said Blake, 44. “I first started playing at NYJTL [New York Junior Tennis Learning organization), it's called the Armory in Harlem, and it meant so much to me. So I know how much a part like this can make a difference in a kid's life.
“What I see in all the people when I visit the Armory, or when I talk to other kids that I grew up with playing there, is their attitude to benefit society, to be successful, to give back. And it's really incredible to see how many kids that were given an opportunity feel the responsibility later in life to help those make a difference in people.”
Blake also was the first to play on the newly refurbished courts, the home for the KCTL, with several of the local high school league players also getting the opportunity to take first crack at the cleanly smooth courts. After hitting some balls, Blake had to rush over to the U.S. Open since he had to call the men’s doubles match, which started before the women’s final.
Ginny Ehrlich, CEO of the USTA Foundation, spoke about the mission of the USTA Foundation, saying that the organization works to ensure “that young people across the country, including here, have the opportunity to play tennis and receive academic support and life skill support, so that they can live their best life stories.”
Ehrlich also reflected on the five-year long-term plan between the USTA Foundation and Emirates, explaining that the airline “will donate annually to the USTA Foundation, helping to resurface courts and under-resourced areas, community centers and schools across cities in America… Over the next five years, we will uplift and support tens of thousands of youth from under-resourced communities with life changing access to tennis and education.”
Through the “Force for Good” program, Emirates will be committing $2.5 million USD to support court rejuvenation projects across U.S. cities, in partnership with the USTA Foundation. The De Hostos Playground in Brooklyn was the first location chosen, commemorating where Emirates began their operations 20 years ago in New York City. They have sponsored the U.S. Open since 2012, their first grand slam.
“I have to say that I'm a Brooklyn girl,” said Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, NYC Parks First Deputy Commissioner. “I'm so excited to be able to be here today, as we celebrate this incredible investment.
“These freshly upgraded courts will provide New Yorkers with a first class recreational resource and a place to hone their tennis skills. And thanks to the Kings County Tennis League, local students and community members will be able to enjoy this free programming, giving more Brooklynites a chance to grow their skills in the love of tennis.
“Having safe, accessible spaces for practice and play are so vital to the living city that we all deserve these. These are not luxuries, they are absolute necessities,” Rodriguez-Rosa continued. “And we here at Parks are exceedingly committed to working with our partners across government and in the private sector to upgrade the thousands of athletic and play spaces that we offer throughout the city.”
It is one thing to put a company name on a t-shirt or on a stadium, but with leadership at Emirates, it is clear that they are interested in making a greater impact for the youth and tennis community at the grassroots level.
“It's very important to us at Emirates to give back to the communities in the 12 cities we serve,” said Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ spokesperson. “And we hope that the current refurbishment and support of training programs will help inspire future generations of tennis [players].”
The airline is now a sponsor of all four grand slams, in addition to several other tennis tournaments. Emirates also announced earlier this year that “Force for Good” will have a presence at Wimbledon as well, supporting social impact initiatives across U.K. local communities.
Lincoln Restler, council member of the 33rd Council District of New York, reflected on the remarkable transformation of the De Hostos courts and the effect it will have on the adjacent I.S. 318 Eugenio Maria De Hostos Middle School.
“It is the number one [school] that every family wants to go to, and that is because Principal Leander Windley and [Asst. Principal] John Galvin, the whole team at 318 provide a phenomenal education. And whenever you sit down with Principal Windley, one of the things that he will tell you is how much he cares about sport, and sport as an opportunity to earn self-discipline, to work as a team and to build the values of our young people.
“And prior to this summer, this schoolyard was not in good shape,” Restler admitted. “Frankly, it was in terrible shape. And thanks to the really incredible vision of the team from KCTL, we have a brand new and beautiful schoolyard for the kids and families in our community and for all of the young people who are going to benefit from tennis right here in the heart of South Williamsburg.”
If the gorgeous courts in Brooklyn are indicative of “Force for Good,” this type of project is the kind of impactful programming that will be a big game changer for communities across the globe.