EuroLeague and International Basketball Big Board, 2.0: Every player on the NBA radar
This is FanSided’s one-stop shop for ranking everything (well, almost everything) in EuroLeague and international basketball: prospects, pros, stashes, and more. Keep reading to find out more.
Domestic cups and the FIBA qualifier window have passed, EuroLeague is heading into the final stages of the regular season, and that means it is time for our second edition of the EuroLeague and International Basketball Big Board. If you missed our first version of this back in November, you can check that out here. Before we get started, we have a refresher below to remind you of what to expect in this.
We are going to try to rank just about everything we can from EuroLeague basketball and the international game. This will include established professionals and our assessment of their ability to become NBA role players. An important note for this section is that certain players are excluded based on our belief that they have zero or very little interest in coming to the NBA. Additionally, for now, it is exclusively EuroLeague players. This could change by the end of the season but for now, it is all EuroLeague.
For example, you will not see anything about Mike James, Sergio Llull, and many other players who clearly have NBA talent. We’re going to talk about a lot of players here, and we don’t want to bog it down even more by talking about players who are happy where they are. Also, we’re not rewriting segments on players who are already featured in the first edition unless we feel like there’s a new development to their game worth mentioning. For the most part, these are the same players they were back in November.
We’re going to talk about and rank prospects for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. An important note here is that we are only talking about prospects playing overseas. Prospects playing for G-League Ignite or NCAA ball are exempt from our rankings. If you want to know why that is, it’s because the people writing this do need to eventually shut off basketball and get some sleep. So for now, Matas Buzelis, Aday Mara, and others are excluded.
We will also talk about overseas stashes, rank them, and assess how their season is going. Similar to the overseas professional ranking, some players are exempt here. Nikola Milutinov is one example. The Brooklyn Nets still own his rights, and they should never let him go because he is a very good player, but it's also very unlikely he ever comes over to the NBA even though he could probably start for a few NBA teams right now.
To close, we’re going to have our random players big board. There’s not a defined set of criteria here. Really, it’s players we’ve watched - either intentionally or unintentionally - who have caught our eye and are rarely discussed. They tend to play for lesser-known teams and in lesser-known competitions. Many of these likely tap out at the level of a EuroLeague/EuroCup player, but you never know. And for now, their play warrants recognition.
Some other things to remember here are that these are opinions. In no way is our assessment and/or projection of players a matter of fact. If you think we are ranking a player too high or too low, maybe we are. We’re open to that. But this stuff is not a perfect science, at least not for us. If it was, we’d probably be doing it somewhere else. Now, let’s get started.
EuroLeague Big Board: Ranking for fit as NBA role players
1. Jerian Grant - Versatile wing
Team: Panathinaikos (Greek A1, EuroLeague)
Age: 31
Physicals: 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, 6-foot-8 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 8.36 points per game, 3.8 assists per game, 2.3 rebounds per game. 47/42/86 shooting splits.
Shooting all the way up to the top spot of our rankings for NBA role players is Jerian Grant. If you’ve been reading our coverage this season, this shouldn’t be a surprise. We cannot shut up about how awesome he has been for Panathinaikos. Grant spent last season with Turk Telekom and led them to the EuroCup final as a primary scorer. This season with Panathinaikos, he has embraced offensive fluidity alongside Kendrick Nunn and Kostas Sloukas.
He’s one of the best spot-up shooters in Europe, is comfortable running the show when necessary, and oh yeah - he’s been an animal on defense. Grant is arguably the best defensive player in EuroLeague this season, alongside being in the 96th percentile of spot-up shooters and 84th percentile of pick-and-roll ballhandlers per Synergy Sports.
https://youtu.be/V6l-HL6M3cY?si=e5xDsnh0agKYwfpv
Grant may be a few years older, but his story is similar to Dante Exum’s. He has remade himself overseas into a star, who would slot in perfectly as an NBA role player. Whether that be as a third guard, three-and-D wing, or a combination of the two doesn’t really matter. Grant can fill a void for teams up and down the association. For overseas talent, he’s as good as it gets right now.
2. Guerschon Yabusele - Versatile forward
Team: Real Madrid (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 28
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 260 pounds, 7-foot-1 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 9.62 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game. 53/48/78 shooting splits.
3. Semi Ojeleye - Versatile forward
Team: Valencia Basket (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, 6-foot-10 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 12.12 points per game, 3.88 rebounds per game, 0.47 assists per game. 48/47/83 shooting splits.
4. Rolands Smits - Stretch big
Team: Zalgiris Kaunas (LKL - Lithuania, EuroLeague)
Age: 28
Physicals: 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, 7-foot-2 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 10.11 points per game, 3.98 rebounds per game, 1.33 assists per game. 52/35/83 shooting splits.
5. Edy Tavares - Old school big
Team: Real Madrid (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 31
Physicals: 7-foot-3, 265 pounds, 7-foot-9 wingspan, 9-foot-10 standing reach
Stats (All comps): 9.84 points per game, 6.98 rebounds per game, 1.26 assists per game, 1.74 blocks per game. 68/0/77 shooting splits.
6. Keenan Evans - Dynamic point guard
Team: Zalgiris Kaunas (LKL - Lithuania, EuroLeague)
Age: 27
Physicals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, 6-foot-5 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 13.91 points per game, 2.48 rebounds per game, 3.41 assists per game. 47/40/89 shooting splits.
7. Dzanan Musa - Scoring wing
Team: Real Madrid (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 24
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 217 pounds, 6-foot-8 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 13.74 points per game, 2.74 rebounds per game, 2.06 assists per game. 53/39/82 shooting splits.
Anyone who remembers Dzanan Musa’s cup of coffee in the NBA probably does not remember it fondly. Musa was barely 20 years old, frail, and had a short leash. He wasn’t set up for success and returned to Europe with Anadolu Efes for the 2020-21 season where he featured sparingly in EuroLeague play. He joined Rio Breogan in Spain’s Liga ACB the following season, averaged 20 points per game, and was the competition's top-scorer which helped him earn MVP honors.
He joined Real Madrid last season, helped them lift the EuroLeague title, and continues to be arguably the best offensive player for EuroLeague’s best team alongside Mario Hezonja. Musa’s become a highly efficient scorer with Real Madrid, attacking in space and capitalizing on prime opportunities.
Per Synergy Sports, he’s in the 81st percentile of pick-and-roll ballhandlers, 88th percentile of spot-up shooters, 69th percentile in transition, and 54th percentile off-screens. He’s still only 24 years old. With room to grow, Musa could easily come to the NBA and have an impact along the lines of Duncan Robinson or modern-day Gordon Hayward. His frame means the defense will always be a concern, but that’s not what you’d bring him here for. Set Musa up to play to his strengths and there’s a role for him in today’s NBA, no doubt.
8. Nigel Hayes-Davis - Versatile forward
Team: Fenerbahce (BSL - Turkey, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 254 pounds, 7-foot-3 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 12.46 points per game, 4.41 rebounds per game, 1.64 assists per game, 0.95 steals per game. 47/35/84 shooting splits.
9. Nick Weiler-Babb - Jack-of-all-trades wing
Team: Bayern Munich (BBL - Germany, EuroLeague)
Age: 28
Physicals: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds
Stats (All comps): 5.14 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game. 41/38/72 shooting splits.
Iowa State Alum Nick Weiler-Babb is not exceptional at, well, anything - but he’s not bad at anything easier. He’s simply good at everything. He’s a plug-and-play wing who can take on any role that doesn’t involve being a leading scorer on any given night. He’s a solid perimeter and great team defender who is up to any task asked of him on that end of the floor. He is deceptively physical, comfortable guarding larger wings and forwards, and can hang with quick guards too.
On offense, he’s in the 93rd percentile of spot-up shooters and 78th percentile coming off-screens across all competitions per Synergy Sports. Watching him, it feels like he’s capable of more on the offensive end but is stuck behind Leandro Bolmaro, Sylvain Francisco, Carsen Edwards, and Andreas Obst in terms of the offensive pecking order at Real Madrid. Some of those are fair, and some of those aren’t (looking at you, Edwards).
Weiler-Babb doesn’t stand out in a super significant way when you’re watching him, but he makes winning plays and knocks down open shots, and isn’t scared of getting involved in the dirty work of basketball. He won’t change the trajectory of your team, but he is certainly a reliable rotation player. For many teams, that’s all they need.
10. Donta Hall - Athletic big
Team: AS Monaco (Jeep Elite - France, EuroLeague)
Age: 26
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 229 pounds, 7-foot-2 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 5.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.4 blocks per game. 76/0/56 shooting splits.
11. Darius Thompson - Elite pick-and-roll point guard
Team: Anadolu Efes (BSL - Turkey, EuroLeague)
Age: 28
Physicals: 6-foot-4, 196 pounds
Stats (All comps): 12.72 points per game, 2.47 rebounds per game, 3.74 assists per game. 48/39/76 shooting splits.
12. Alec Peters - Deadeye stretch forward
Team: Olympiacos (Greek A1, EuroLeague)
Age: 28
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 225 pounds
Stats (All comps): 14.33 points per game, 5.52 rebounds per game, 1.72 assists per game. 57/54/89 shooting splits.
Unfortunately, Peters recently signed a healthy contract extension with Olympiacos. A quick look at his numbers and it’s no shock that the Reds moved to get Peters signature on a long-term deal. He has comfortably replaced Sasha Vezenkov (well, about as comfortably as one can replace a EuroLeague MVP) and has been arguably the best shooter in EuroLeague this season.
Peters is more than just a shooter though, and that’s primarily why he’s been able to fill Vezenkov’s shoes. He’s in the 96th percentile of spot-up and transition shots, 90th percentile of post-ups, 84th percentile off-screens, and 82nd percentile off cuts. He’s doing it all on the offensive end and the diversity in his offensive game is making him an impossible cover in EuroLeague this season and would make him a difficult cover in the NBA. If he’s got an NBA out on his new deal, it’s worth looking at.
13. Moustapha Fall - Towering skilled big
Team: Olympiacos (Greek A1, EuroLeague)
Age: 32
Physicals: 7-foot-2, 235 pounds
Stats (All comps): 7.35 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 2.62 assists per game. 82/0/45 shooting splits.
A teammate of Peters and yes, on the wrong side of 30, Moustapha Fall remains a player that should be on NBA radars. He’s a giant (and no, he’s not related to Tacko Fall), standing at 7-foot-2, and uses his height to accompany the rest of his skills. He’s got great hands which lets him catch the ball high, and he’s got soft touch, which helps him finish.
He’s a great passer, not just for his height but generally, and his size gives him access to angles that many players can only dream of. On the defensive end, he thrives in centerfield coverage, sitting in deep drop, but isn’t the worst when forced to step out the perimeter every now and then.
His age and build make him a player who probably can’t play more than 15-20 minutes a night in the NBA, but that size makes him a great body to throw at the NBA’s best - like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jolkic. He’s got the skills to make an impact on the other end too. Fall would be an NBA luxury, but worth it for the right teams.
14. Tadas Sedekerskis - Versatile wing
Team: Baskonia (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 26
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds
Stats (All comps): 8.8 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.71 assists per game. 58/38/78 shooting splits.
Strong, smooth, and reliable. That’s the best way to describe Tadas Sedekerskis. He’s got good height, a strong core, and great balance. He can guard up and down with confidence, knocks down open threes, makes the right pass, and moves without the ball. He’s also an animal on the backboards, arguably the best rebounder in EuroLeague.
Like Peters, Sedekerskis recently signed a contract extension with Baskonia. It shut down rumors of Fenerbahce and other bigger EuroLeague teams swooping in for him but the contract does have NBA-out clauses. Sedekerskis is an ideal role player and only just entering his prime. He could be Lithuania’s next NBA player.
15. Isaac Bonga - Three-and-D wing
Team: Bayern Munich (BBL - Germany, EuroLeague)
Age: 24
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 180 pounds
Stats (All comps): 7.11 points per game, 4.48 rebounds per game, 1.54 assists per game. 49/36/78 shooting splits.
A familiar name for NBA fans, and his inclusion on this list is likely not a surprise to anyone who watched Germany win the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Bonga was sold to NBA teams as a potential point forward. It was audacious and unfair to him and had him pack his bags for a return to Europe after four uneventful NBA seasons.
Now with Bayern Munich, Bonga has found a new home and new role as a three-and-D wing who can also put the ball on the floor. He’s a fantastic defender who can take on opposing wings and guards interchangeably and on the offensive end he knocks down enough spot-up threes to force you to respect him. That lets him attack closeouts and make decisions on the fly.
NBA teams have expressed interest in Bonga, and he’s decided to stay with Bayern and continue to thrive in an environment that suits him better… for now. Bonga is only 24 and still has time to pursue EuroLeague glory and an NBA return if that’s what he desires.
16. Thomas Walkup - Dog
Team: Olympiacos (Greek A1, EuroLeague)
Age: 31
Physicals: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds
Stats (All comps): 8.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 4.63 assists per game. 45/35/73 shooting splits.
Walkup is worthy of the unique and fitting description assigned to him. It’s the best way to describe his game, he’s just a dog. He’s got fantastic strength and might be the strongest guard in EuroLeague. Last season, he led EuroLeague in steals per game. He’s at his best hounding opposing guards all over the court. He’ll pick them up full-court, chase them around multiple screens, stay physical with them on their entire drive, and do everything to make life difficult.
On the offensive end, he is imperfect. He prefers to pass instead of taking a shot on his own, occasionally sticking to this approach even when it can be detrimental to him and his team. But the three-pointer has been borderline reliable for a couple of seasons now and he’s still got a tight handle and is a reliable passer in the pick-and-roll. Sign Walkup for his defense, and you’ll learn to tolerate his offense.
Also, in his senior year of college at Stephen F. Austin he had a big game to eliminate number three West Virginia in the 2016 NCAA tournament. He dropped 33 points and his brief time in the spotlight made him go viral for looking similar to Bryce Harper. That doesn’t really matter for the NBA, but it is a fun story.
17. Alberto Abalde - Versatile wing
Team: Real Madrid (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 28
Physicals: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds
Stats (All comps): 4.12 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game, 1.21 assists per game. 47/42/78 shooting splits.
Real Madrid’s most boring player is arguably its most useful for NBA teams. Calling Abalde Real’s most boring player is probably selling him short, he might be EuroLeague’s most boring player too. But boring can be good!
Abalde has the size of an NBA wing, is a reliable perimeter defender, a good spot-up shooter, and never looks to do more than he’s capable of. He knows his limitations. This approach has allowed him to fit perfectly alongside Los Blancos star power during his three seasons with the club. In the NBA, he could probably do the same.
18. Isaia Cordinier - Dynamic wing
Team: Virtus Bologna (Lega A - Italy, EuroLeague)
Age: 27
Physicals: 6-foot-5, 197 pounds
Stats (All comps): 8.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game. 49/40/82 shooting splits.
There were a lot of questions about Virtus Bologna’s perimeter offense heading into this season, and Cordinier had the answers. He’s an explosive athlete and uses those quick twitch skills to burn his defenders and leave them in the dust on his cuts. He can finish at the rim with power or flair and is having the best three-point shooting season of his career. Cordinier only recently turned 27, he’s in the heart of his prime, and an NBA move could be next for the exciting French wing.
19. Joel Bolomboy - Athletic big
Team: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (Adriatic League - Serbia, EuroLeague)
Age: 30
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 235 pounds
Stats (All comps): 8.4 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.75 assists per game. 62/32/78 shooting splits.
Bolomboy had a cup of coffee in the NBA before heading overseas and patiently growing from backup big man to one of EuroLeague’s best for the 2023-24 season. Crvena Zvezda has had an incredibly disappointing season, but Bolomboy has been a bright spot.
He’s tall, strong, long, and plays like he’s got pogo sticks for calves. A lot of his minutes have been alongside Milos Teodosic this season, one of the best pick-and-roll operators in the game, and has found a new ceiling with the Serbian wizard setting him up for easy finishes on a regular basis. Bolomboy shows some ability to step out beyond the arc and stretch the floor a little bit too. It’s not where he’s at his best, but he can force opponents to take him seriously out there.
On the defensive end, Bolomboy has a lot of what you want in your modern center. His length and leaping ability make him an intimidating factor around the rim. His athleticism allows him to defend on the perimeter too. He’s still prone to brain farts and lapses in concentration but brings plenty to the table to forgive those moments.
20. Moses Wright - Athletic big
Team: Olympiacos (Greek A1, EuroLeague)
Age: 25
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 226 pounds
Stats (EuroLeague): 10.17 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, 1.17 blocks per game. 77/0/47 shooting splits.
When we first started the second edition of our big board, Moses Wright was not on it. Then the Greek Derby happened and it became abundantly clear that we needed to disregard the small six-game sample size and recognize that Wright is already among EuroLeague’s elite big men.
He had a brief stint in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers before playing in China, Turkey, and then joining Olympiacos mid-season. His presence has been electrifying. He is the best grab-and-go center in EuroLeague, a true threat running the fastbreak. He can finish with both hands and has a lethal post-spin move. He has been borderline unguardable through six games of EuroLeague action and is only 25 years old. He’s a little small, but who freaking cares. Wright is a problem, and very well could be in the NBA too.