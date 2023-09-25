EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Joel Embiid gets an ultimatum, Kevin Durant calls someone insane, and more
October is almost here and that means EuroLeague basketball is almost here as well. News this week relating to EuroLeague and international basketball was primarily dominated by NBA players, but it was still an entertaining week. Here’s a recap.
EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Stefan Jovic signs with Valencia
After helping Serbia capture the gold medal and qualify for the 2024 Olympics via the 2023 FIBA World Cup, guard Stefan Jovic has decided to return to EuroLeague and has signed with Spanish club Valencia Basket. Jovic averaged 5.9 points and 5.6 assists per game with Serbia at the FIBA World Cup and spent last season in Spain with Casademont Zaragosa. He averaged 8.7 points and 4.15 assists in 20 games for them.
Jovic is an experienced hand who will help Valencia compete for a playoff spot. Aged 32, he is past his best but showed he can still be an impactful player with his defense and floor general abilities in the Philippines this summer. He will likely serve as backup or even play alongside Chris Jones and Jared Harper. Valencia may opt to use him more in domestic play as well and help rest their prime guards for EuroLeague games if the opportunity arises. If we’ve learned anything from Jovic’s career, it’s that he can be impactful in even the most limited of roles. This makes the transfer a smart signing by Valencia, who have everything to gain and nothing to lose following this transfer. Maybe, they have enough to make next season’s play-in tournament.