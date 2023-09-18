EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Sergio Scariolo out and Luca Banchi in, Serge Ibaka to Bayern Munich, and more
With the 2023 FIBA World Cup well behind us, the EuroLeague transfer market is heating up again as teams make their final moves before the season starts in two weeks. Here's a wrap-up from the first week after the World Cup.
EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Serge Ibaka signs with Bayern Munich and makes return to European basketball
Serge Ibaka won the 2019 NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors and after spending last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Spanish international big man has decided to return to Europe and has signed with German club Bayern Munich. Ibaka is the club's fifth signing of the summer joining Devin Booker (not that Devin Booker), Leandro Bolmaro, Sylvia Francisco, and Carsten Edwards.
Ibaka is the second biggest name to join this summer, as Bayern’s biggest move was bringing in former Real Madrid head coach Pablo Laso. Laso led Real Madrid to two EuroLeague titles and six LIGA ACB titles during his time in Madrid, and he’ll be looking to help Bayern Munich get over the EuroLeague playoffs hump.
Ibaka has featured sparingly over the last few NBA seasons. He’s lost a step athletically and has struggled to stay on the court but with the depth Bayern has at center and the fact that Ibaka will likely be a center in EuroLeague, he will likely be able to contribute in spurts throughout the course of the season. He’ll split minutes with Freddie Gillespie and Devin Booker at the five and will look to support Andreas Obst, Vladimir Lucic, Isaac Bonga, and the rest of the team core in their playoff pursuit.