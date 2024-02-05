Every Chiefs and 49ers player in Super Bowl 58 who played in first Super Bowl meeting
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set for a rematch of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. How many players from the original matchup will be playing in Super Bowl LVIII?
Four years is a long time in the NFL and it feels like a different world since the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers last met in Super Bowl LIV. That matchup in Miami was played shortly before the start of the global coronavirus pandemic, which feels like an odd time capsule piece of the before times, but one more intriguing component of the rematch is looking at how much each team's roster has turned over since that night.
There are already a few notable differences, such as Brock Purdy succeeding Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting quarterback and Tyreek Hill's departure for the Miami Dolphins, but how many players who were on the field in Miami are set to suit up in the big game on Sunday?
How many Kansas City Chiefs players from Super Bowl LIV are still on their roster?
Head coach Andy Reid team has had some significant roster turnover with Kansas City as only eight players remain from the title-winning Super Bowl 58 team. They are listed below in alphabetical order.
- OL Nick Allegretti
- TE Blake Bell
- K Harrison Butker
- WR Mecole Hardman
- DT Chris Jones
- TE Travis Kelce
- QB Patrick Mahomes
- LS James Winchester
It is no shock to see Mahomes, Kelce and Jones on this list as they have been the team's three best players over the course of the Chiefs' dynastic run. Bell and Hardman both had brief departures from Kansas City before returning while Allegretti and Winchester have been key depth pieces along the way.
How many San Francisco 49ers players from Super Bowl LIV are still on their roster?
A look at the 49ers' depth chart shows that they have had almost as much turnover as the Chiefs had over the past four years. Just nine players who suited up for San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV are back for the rematch and they are listed below in alphabetical order.
- DT Arik Armstead
- DE Nick Bosa
- DT Kevin Givens
- LB Dre Greenlaw
- FB Kyle Juszczyk
- TE George Kittle
- WR Deebo Samuel
- LB Fred Warner
- P Mitch Wisnowsky
The team's core players are largely the same as Samuel, Kittle and Juszczyk have been offensive staples while Bosa, Armstead, Greenlaw and Warner have been anchors on defense.