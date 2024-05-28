Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Right now is probably the only slow time in the NFL calendar. The time between the schedule release and the storylines that come out of minicamp gives analysts time to evaluate each and every NFL team. Teams went pretty crazy this offseason, with huge moves, questionable signings, and some very interesting coaching decisions.
Now that most teams are pretty set in stone (outside preseason cuts and additions), it’s time to take a good, hard look at what everyone did. There are some absolute wins out there. Saquon Barkley signing with the Eagles feels like a match made in heaven. Patrick Mahomes getting a young weapon in Xavier Worthy at wide receiver was huge. The Chicago Bears have been killing it this offseason to build around first-overall pick Caleb Williams.
However, everyone makes mistakes. And every GM made mistakes this offseason. As good as the Eagles, Bears, and Chiefs did this offseason (all getting A grades in our Offseason Grades), they still made some questionable moves. Every franchise did. Some are more devastating than others.
Arizona Cardinals: Keeping Budda Baker
The Arizona Cardinals did really well to build around the margins, avoiding colossal mistakes with contracts. They also kept Kyler Murray as he looks to put together a star season and retain his value after a few lost seasons. It makes sense to build around him in the short term until they can get full value in a trade.
However, one player that’s only going down in value as we go on is safety Budda Baker. He was once considered one of, if not the best player at his position. Today, he’s still pretty good, but many other safeties have passed him. PFN ranked him 15th among safeties. He made the Pro Bowl last year, so his value in the league hasn’t caught up to his value amongst analysts.
This isn’t to say all analysts know more than NFL experts, but there’s no doubt that Baker’s value will only go down as he gets older. He’s 28 years old now. As he gets closer to 30, the Cardinals are in jeopardy of getting nothing for their star. Baker asked for a trade last season and the Cardinals told him no.
This offseason, they should have actively shopped him. His ability as a downhill player in the secondary is still valued in this league. However, Baker is in the final year of his contract, and he will want another one soon. Maybe that made this trade hard, but the Cards are about to lose him for nothing.