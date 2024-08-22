Everyone was impressed by Patrick Mahomes' behind-the-back pass, except Andy Reid
By Scott Rogust
Patrick Mahomes took the internet by storm last weekend in the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion completed a behind-the-back pass to tight end Travis Kelce to pick up a first down. The NFL world's collective jaws dropped after witnessing the NFL's top playmaker perform an unreal throw.
While those who saw the play were stunned that Mahomes was able to pull this off, one person was far from impressed. Well, based on video.
"Inside the NFL" caught Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's reaction on the sidelines. Let's just say there wasn't much of a reaction from Reid. Rather, it was business as usual for the three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.
Andy Reid appears unimpressed with Patrick Mahomes behind-the-back pass
That is the reaction of a coach who is both focused on the game at hand and looking to call the next play, and has seen this so many times during practices over the years.
After being pulled from the game, Mahomes joked during an interview from the sidelines that he only made that throw behind his back because Kelce ran the wrong route. Kelce then joked later in the game that it was hard to understand Mahomes due to his voice.
Speaking of, Reid said that after hearing Mahomes blame Kelce, he had no problem with the play. But only "as long as it's a completion."
“Listen, they do it in basketball every game, several times in every game,” said Reid, h/t ChiefsWire. “So I mean, It’s not that big of a deal behind the back. I don’t think I have (seen it before in a game), but I see it every day in practice.”
So there you have it, Reid has no issues with the trick plays Mahomes attempts, as long as they are completed passes. Based on Mahomes' track record, expect the quarterback to try and make opposing defenders' lives miserable with some unreal, never-before-seen pass.