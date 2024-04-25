Ezekiel Elliott news could keep Cowboys from doing right thing in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys shouldn't take the easy Ezekiel Elliott bait, but they probably will.
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys lost Tony Pollard this offseason, as the former starting running back in 'Big D' signed a more lucrative contract with the Tennessee Titans. The offseason musical chairs did not stop in Dallas, as the Cowboys never made much of an effort to replace Pollard with the likes of Derrick Henry or other notable free-agent bell-cows.
The prevailing thought, then, is that the Cowboys would draft a running back. With new contracts needed for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons in the next few years, taking the cheap way out in replacing Pollard makes a lot of sense. Add in that the shelf life for most running backs is their late-20's, and Pollard's best days are behind him at the position.
While replacing Pollard through the draft seems like the right call, it's not the Cowboys only option. An old friend is on the free-agent market.
Will the Dallas Cowboys replace Tony Pollard with Ezekiel Elliott?
How ironic would it be if Elliott replaced the player who took his job in the first place? Zeke remains in play for the Cowboys, and if they are unable to land the right running back prospect over the weekend, he will make a lot more sense. Elliott is only 28 years old, and while he doesn't have the same electric running style he used to thanks to injury and wear and tear, Dallas could sign him after a year away to split carries with Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn.
Elliott and the Cowboys met earlier this week about a possible reunion. Despite recording just 361 yards rushing with the Patriots last year, he's familiar with the Cowboys rushing scheme.
Could the Cowboys draft a running back?
The 2024 NFL Draft class is strong at many positions, but one of those is not running back. The best of the crop could be Jonathan Brooks of Texas. The former Longhorn tore his ACL against TCU this season, but prior to his serious injury was considered a potential first-round pick by some prognosticators.
Brooks is still considered a Day 2 pick, so the Cowboys would have to reach for him. If Dallas selects Brooks that early, he will be their starting running back next season. Brooks had to wait his turn at Texas behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, two NFL running backs. When he got his chance, he didn't disappoint.
For the Cowboys, selecting a Longhorn could pay off twofold, both in on-field performance and jersey sales.
You know Jerry Jones has already considered the latter perspective.