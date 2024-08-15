Falcons stack defense by signing ex-Broncos star Justin Simmons: Contract details, grade
By Lior Lampert
The Atlanta Falcons have officially and impressively added two Pro Bowl defenders in 24 hours.
Shortly after winning the sweepstakes for stud edge rusher Matthew Judon, the Falcons have signed free-agent safety Justin Simmons.
Simmons will form arguably the best safety tandem in football with Falcons standout Jessie Bates III. The former has recorded a league-leading 23 interceptions since 2019, while the latter's tied for the fourth-most in that span (19).
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons and Simmons agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million contract, including $7.5 million in guaranteed money.
As Rapoport points out, Simmons visited Atlanta's NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints, before ultimately deciding to join the Falcons.
Atlanta is seemingly going all-in on their current window in a division widely considered the weakest in the NFL, and honestly, we can't knock them. They have as direct a path to hosting a playoff game as any team in the league this upcoming campaign.
Over the past five seasons, Simmons has earned All-Pro Second Team honors four times. After eight years with the Denver Broncos, he got released in March, though he was merely a cap casualty -- it wasn't a performance-based decision.
The Broncos shed $14.5 million off their 2024 payroll by cutting Simmons. Nonetheless, one man's trash is another's treasure, and the Falcons capitalize on the opportunity.
Across 15 games with Denver in 2023, Simmons logged 70 tackles (two for loss), eight pass deflections, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack. His efforts earned him solid Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, particularly in run-defending situations ($).
An experienced playmaking ball hawk, Simmons gives the Falcons more juice in the secondary. He, Bates and Terrell create what may be the best defensive backs room the league has to offer.
Regardless, if things go awry, it's only a one-year pact. So, the Falcons could move on smoothly and harmlessly should things go awry.