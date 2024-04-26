Falcons leave every fan speechless with unthinkable first-round pick: Best memes, tweets
The Atlanta Falcons are breaking brains in the NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons' options at No. 8 in the NFL Draft appeared simple on the surface. Add an impact defender (Dallas Turner??) or boost the offense (Rome Odunze??) or trade back (Cooper Kupp??).
But no. The Falcons are taking the unconventional approach, following up Kirk Cousins' $180 million contract by drafting his replacement... in the first round.
Atlanta has landed on Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. A six-year senior who endured two major knee injuries, the 23-year-old finished second in Heisman voting last season behind No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels.
Penix is undeniably talented, but this is a stunner. Cousins is cemented as the Falcons' starter for at least two years. Penix won't start until he's at least 25, when half of his rookie deal has transpired. And that is assuming the worst-case outcome with Cousins.
This is a bold, and frankly ill-advised pick. Naturally, the internet is abuzz.
Penix completed 65.4 percent of his passes as a senior for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He will start his career behind Kirk Cousins in the Falcons' suddenly loaded QB room.
Atlanta believed in Penix's talent and personality, and sure, he has a chance to start games at QB one day. That doesn't make it the right pick, or even remotely close to logical. Quarterback depth is important, but the No. 8 pick is far too rich in value to burn it on a years-long backup. Especially when Penix is on the older end of the prospect spectrum.
The Falcons don't even have an elite vertical threat to play to Penix's strengths. Drake London is a physical pass-catcher, but he doesn't have the speed to take the lid off the defense. Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Rondale Moore. These are pass-catchers who execute primarily on intermediate routes. Darnell Mooney has wheels, but that's hardly enough to ascribe any value to this pick.
Atlanta is thinking way down the road as a team built to win in the immediate future. Rather than giving Cousins another weapon to play with, or boosting the defense under Raheem Morris, the Falcons are essentially punting half of Penix's rookie contract and hoping that he develops into Cousins' successor when the time arrives — a time by which he will be older than Justin Fields and Kenny Pickett are today.
At least J.J. McCarthy would have been two years younger. Maybe the timelines sort of align then. But Penix is a wild, wild pick. If nothing else, Penix should feel honored by how much the Falcons liked him, because their irrational belief in Penix is the only thing driving this pick.