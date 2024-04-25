Wild NFL rumors circulating would land Falcons, Kirk Cousins best imaginable sidekick
The Atlanta Falcons could be cooking up an NFL Draft blockbuster.
The Atlanta Falcons are well positioned with the No. 8 overall pick in tonight's NFL Draft. The general consensus is that Atlanta will use the pick on defensive depth, with Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner oft-mentioned in mock drafts.
That is, unless the Falcons trade back, as one (admittedly wild) new rumor suggests. With the Los Angeles Rams looking to move into the top 10, the folks at Highly Disputed believe the Falcons are their targeted trade partner. One potential bargaining chip in the Rams' arsenal, per those sources, is Pro Bowl WR Cooper Kupp.
Talk about a blockbuster.
In this scenario, the Rams would move up from No. 19 to No. 8 to target Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. In exchange, the Falcons would receive Cooper Kupp and, presumably, future draft compensation. The logic for both sides is simple: Atlanta gets an experienced running mate for Kirk Cousins, while the Rams get younger in their preparations for the future.
Wild NFL Draft rumors peg Cooper Kupp as potential Falcons trade target
This move would be extremely Falcons-coded, as the kids like to say. Atlanta hasn't used its first-round pick on defense in ages. Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson. The Falcons are always looking for more explosiveness on offense. With Kirk Cousins planted at QB and a bolder offensive play-caller in the mix, why change strategies now?
Obviously, new head coach Raheem Morris specializes in defense, and the Falcons are under a lot of pressure to keep up with last season's success under ousted DC Ryan Nielsen. Atlanta often performed well above expectations on that end a season ago. Better offense is a given with Cousins in the fold, but if the Falcons can't maintain a top-10 defense, we can lay Super Bowl hopes to rest.
Still, the Falcons can theoretically boost the defense via trade, or with their later picks. There should be plenty of defensive talent available at No. 19 if the Falcons simply trade back 11 spots. The quality of that talent is not the same, but we are talking about Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp. Landing such a productive sidekick for Cousins would absolutely prove beneficial.
There are concerns about Kupp's longevity as a 30-year-old wideout. He only appeared in 12 games last season (and nine games the season prior), so the injuries are starting to add up. In Kupp's last fully healthy season, however, he led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,917), and receiving touchdowns (16). His ability to convert on every manner of route, and his generational reliability, hold massive appeal for an Atlanta team that has been prone to severe lulls on the offensive end.
London, Pitts, and Robinson are all electric playmakers, but they're all 23 years old or younger. It's rare for ultra-young NFL teams to succeed at the highest level and Cousins' competitive window is closing fast. All of Atlanta's talented young pass-catchers would benefit from Kupp's chameleonic abilities and the attention he still demands from opposing defenses. The Rams are ready to lean into Puka Nacua, and the upside of Brock Bowers next to Matthew Stafford is undeniable. For the Falcons, however, there is even greater emphasis on the here and now. Kupp, who is under contract through 2026, can elevate the Falcons' competitive odds right away.
It's a fun, fun possibility. Let's hope it happens, for the sake of entertainment.