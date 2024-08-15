Falcons maneuver to make sure Matthew Judon sticks around after trade
By Lior Lampert
Shortly after reporting revealed the New England Patriots were entertaining offers for star edge rusher Matthew Judon, the Atlanta Falcons pounced on the opportunity.
Atlanta wasted no time striking a deal with the Patriots, sending a 2025 third-round pick to New England to win the short-lived Judon sweepstakes. However, the 32-year-old only became available because he's entering the final year of his current contract and seeking a lucrative long-term extension. So, the Falcons presumably made the trade with the intention to meet his demands.
But the Falcons are currently in an unenviable position. They have the second-most expensive roster in the NFL and are roughly $32.6 million over the salary cap (the highest of any team). In other words, general manager Terry Fontenot now has his hands full trying to balance Atlanta's payroll with the arrival of Judon.
Fontenot and the Falcons' front office are seemingly working quickly to address the matter. The organization is restructuring Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom's contract, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Falcons Pro Bowl G Chris Lindstrom restructures contract to ensure Matthew Judon sticks around
As Fowler points out, Atlanta is moving "part of" Lindstrom's $12.5 million base salary for 2024 into a signing bonus. This move gives them much-needed flexibility "to maneuver," which should hopefully help expedite the negotiation process with Judon.
Lindstrom signed a five-year, $102.5 million pact with the Falcons in March 2023. His $20.5 million average annual salary made him the highest-paid guard in football, though Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles narrowly surpassed him this offseason.
A former first-round pick in 2019, Lindstrom has established himself as one of the best blockers in the league since. He's earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors in consecutive campaigns. His 87.6 overall Pro Football Focus player grade led all guards and was the second-best mark among interior offensive linemen.
First, acquire the talent. Then, worry about the rest later. That's the approach the Falcons took by landing Judon before getting their financial ducks in a row. Lindstrom is doing the franchise a massive service, demonstrating his desire to win.