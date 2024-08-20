Falcons promote Ryan Pace after learning absolutely nothing from his disastrous stint with Bears
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, and the Atlanta Falcons are insane to give a big promotion for Ryan Pace.
Ryan Pace? Wasn't he once the general manager for the Chicago Bears? That's correct. Pace, a member of the Falcons front office, was recently promoted to vice president of football operations/player personnel. That means he has a high voice in player decisions.
Granted, Terry Fontenot still calls the shots as the general manager, but having Pace with that much power is an accident waiting to happen.
Does anyone remember how Pace ran the Bears with a panic-filled mindset and overaggressive trades, all of it to result in just one division title, two playoff games, and zero playoff wins.
Not to mention the trades hindered the Bears' draft capital severely, and furthermore, the damage could have been worse had Pete Carroll saved the Bears by not accepting their trade offer for Russell Wilson. The players deserve much of the blame for the failures as does Pace, but really, the Bears ownership and their unwillingness to do right, until now, played a big role in the failures.
The Atlanta Falcons already took a big risk in the draft, and they are now taking an even bigger one by promoting Ryan Pace
This is not to say Ryan Pace doesn't deserve to work in the NFL or that there isn't a spot for him at all. Despite his history with overaggressive maneuvers, he did find some late-round gems during his tenure in Chicago, like Darnell Mooney, Khalil Herbert, etc. Having said that, even bigger risks cannot be afforded by the Falcons.
They just paid Kirk Cousins a lot of money at this point. They drafted Michael Penix Jr. They didn't address their defense with any supplement except for the flier they took on Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon, but how effective can he be with the Falcons after several breakout performances with New England?
Ryan Pace is likely looking to move into a general manager role at some point. This move is a good chance for him to get back in that role. But, his time in Chicago is well documented, and the risks that the Falcons have been taking in recent years including being part of a group that opted to draft a tight end with the fourth overall pick, are also on his resume. Time will tell if Atlanta made the right call.