5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2
Looking for a boost for your fantasy football team? These five players can help you shore up your roster ahead of Week 2.
Fantasy football is finally back and we've learned quickly that the game we love to play can be both rewarding and bitterly disappointing at the same time. Whether it is seeing that top draft pick deliver an underwhelming Week 1 or your top running back go out for the year, there are plenty of reasons to feel upset after a defeat.
While no one wants to start the year at 0-1, the good news is that there is always an opportunity to improve your fantasy team with shrewd pickups. Throughout the season, this space will spotlight the five best pickups to make to help your team in the following week, with roster data based on Yahoo leagues. Without any further ado, let's get to the five top pickups for Week 2.
5. Best Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 2 - Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss
Moss sat out Week 1 with a forearm injury and actually gained some positive momentum for his fantasy prospects going forward. Deon Jackson got the start for the Colts and was utterly unproductive, recording 28 yards on 18 touches and fumbling twice for good measure.
With Jonathan Taylor on the shelf for at least the next three weeks, Moss looks like a locked-and-loaded starter on a team that will run plenty with rookie Anthony Richardson under center. Moss is rostered in just seven percent of leagues and has a good matchup in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.