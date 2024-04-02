Final Four Ticket Prices 2024: How much does it cost to attend men’s and women’s tournaments?
Both the Men's and Women's Final Four are set, and fans thinking about making the trip to Phoenix or Cleveland better have their wallets ready.
The college basketball world was treated to two fantastic games last night. Caitlin Clark and Iowa defeated Angel Reese and LSU in a national title game rematch to once again punch its ticket to the Final Four, then Paige Bueckers and UConn took down freshman sensation JuJu Watkins and USC to get back to its record 23rd Final Four.
Both the men's and women's Final Four have everything a fan could ever want, and they're actually extremely similar. Both tournaments feature a dominant team that is the heavy favorite (UConn for the men, South Carolina for the women). Both feature the lock for National Player of the Year in Zach Edey of Purdue and Caitlin Clark of Iowa. Both even feature UConn and NC State, making this the first time in history that both the Men's and Women's Final Four featured two of the same schools.
Anticipation for these Final Fours is at an all-time high. 11-seed NC State is on a magical nine-game run that has seen the Wolfpack and tournament darling DJ Burns beat both Duke and North Carolina on its way to the ACC Tournament title, then knock off Marquette and Duke again to reach its first Final Four since 1983. Alabama and unlikely hero Gran Nelson knocked off 1-seed North Carolina and a Clemson team that had beaten them earlier in the year to earn a match with UConn, which has destroyed everyone in its tournament path for the second year in a row.
Alabama and NC State certainly have the goods to keep advancing, though most people are salivating over the possibility of a UConn-Purdue title game. UConn is attempting to become the first team since the Florida Gators in 2007 to win back-to-back men's titles, while Purdue is only two games away from completing "the Virginia run," which consists of losing to a 16-seed and then winning it all the following year.
As good as the Men's Final Four is, the Women's is even better. Dawn Staley has her undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks two games away from their second national championship in three years, and they'll face off against the NC State Wolfpack, which is making just their second Final Four and the first since legendary coach Kay Yow guided them there in 1998. The second game, between Iowa and UConn, could be an all-timer, with Caitlin Clark, arguably the greatest women's college basketball player ever, set to take on Geno Auriemma and the most dominant women's basketball program in history. The Huskies have overcome a seemingly endless string of injuries to get back to the Final Four behind the brilliant play of Paige Bueckers, and the matchup between Bueckers and Clark will be worth the price of admission alone, even though it won't be cheap.
So how much does it cost to attend the Men's and Women's Final Four?
As someone that has attended three Final Fours, I must say that I wholeheartedly recommend it. The atmosphere is incredible, the games are intense, and the entire weekend is like a non-stop celebration of college basketball. Whether you're there to see your team try to win a championship, or just as a fan of no one in particular, it's an amazing time.
Let's break down what it'll cost to get in the door at the Men's Final Four. Keep in mind that this is for the ticket price only, with fees included; a flight to Phoenix and lodging once you get there will surely send this price much higher. At the time of this writing, the cheapest single ticket on Stubhub is $509. If you'd like to get an all-session ticket, which also includes the championship game, you'd be looking at $751. As you can imagine, getting closer to the action raises the price considerably, with the cheapest lower level seat going for $884, and the cheapest all-session lower level seat clocking in at $1,155.
If the Men's Final Four was out of your price range, you may not want to see what it will cost to get into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for the Women's Final Four. The cheapest seat on Stubhub for both semifinal games is $619, with an all-session ticket setting you back a whopping $1,355. Lower level seats for Friday night start at $1,664, but with the championship game included, that number rises to $2,235.
There are a few reasons why the Women's Final Four is so much more cost prohibitive than the Men's. For one, State Farm Stadium in Phoenix has over triple the capacity of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, meaning supply is much higher on the men's side. Even the prospect of a UConn-Purdue men's showdown can't hold a candle to the buzz surrounding Caitlin Clark vs. UConn and then possibly an undefeated South Carolina juggernaut in the finals, meaning demand for women's tickets is that much higher.
Women's basketball has never before been this popular. Caitlin Clark is the lightning rod that has justifiably attracted so much attention, but the depth of talent and quality of play in the women's game is at an all-time high. With the best player in Clark, the best program in UConn, and the best team in South Carolina, it's no surprise that this Final Four is such a hot ticket.