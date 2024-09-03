Does Florida State have any chance left of making the College Football Playoff?
Florida State has suffered yet another loss after losing in Week 0 and Seminole fans are wondering if the program has any chance to make the College Football Playoff after an 0-2 start following their upset loss to Boston College.
One playoff predictor suggests that Florida State is on the edge of elimination with the loss.
While any loss in college football is devastating, it's important to note that Week 1's loss to Boston College will probably look a lot worse than their loss to a solid Georgia Tech program that will possibly end up with eight wins or more this season. BC, on the other hand, will probably have to fight their way toward six wins and an appearance in a bowl game after this win.
As Seminole fans demand DJ Uiagalelei to go pro in anything other than sports, FSU's CFP hopes aren't officially dead -- but they might as well be.
Does Florida State have any chance left of making the College Football Playoff?
While the auto-bid for Power 4 conference winners allows Florida State a non-zero chance to make the Playoff, the program is a terrible spot to make the 12-team dance with the loss to Boston College. One highly regarded College Football Playoff predictor has the Seminoles' chances at near-zero after the loss.
According to ESPN's Allstate Predictor, Florida State has a 1% percent chance of making the playoff. Barring an apocalypse, the Seminoles will likely need to win out the rest of their ACC conference games for the rest of the season at the very least. Additionally, the program will probably need Notre Dame to stay undefeated and beat them in their November 7 matchup.
While the season is still extremely young, Florida State's likelihood of reaching the playoff has heavily decreased after this loss. Although Luke Skywalker's shot into the Death Star in A New Hope had lower odds, the program is in an extremely bad spot to make the playoff and will need a complete 360-turnaround if they want to avenge their possible playoff snub from last season.