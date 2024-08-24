Florida State fans are all the way out on DJU, Mike Norvell: Best memes and tweets
It felt as if even despite their injury woes, the Florida State Seminoles had earned a spot in the 2023-24 College Football Playoff. Even Nick Saban thought they should've made it. The committee disagreed, unfortunately, omitting them from the tournament.
Things were always going to be different for FSU in the 2024-25 season, as their starting quarterback from last year, Jordan Travis, was taken in the NFL Draft.
Travis' replacement was DJ Uiagalelei, former Clemson quarterback, and it's safe to say that FSU fans are already fed up with him and head coach Mike Norvell after a crushing Week 0 loss in Ireland to Georgia Tech.
Uiagalelei, a quarterback who was once a highly touted prospect, struggled in his FSU debut. The stat line wasn't horrific in a vacuum, as he completed 19 of his 27 passing attempts (70.3 percent) for 193 yards, but the problem is that most of the yards came after catches. He struggled to push the ball down the field all game, didn't do much with his legs, and didn't even throw a single passing touchdown. FSU fans did not like much at all about his performance, and it's hard to blame them.
It's hard to fathom a quarterback in the modern day averaging negative air yards per attempt, but that's what Uiagalelei did in his first half as a Seminole.
Florida State's excuse for losing by 60 points in last season's Orange Bowl was that many of their players had opted out of the game in frustration of missing the playoffs. The same excuse can't be made for losing Saturday's game to their ACC rivals.
Nobody misses Jordan Travis more than Mike Norvell, as their offense struggled mightily with the quarterback change. FSU averaged 37 points per game last season, and it felt like they were pulling teeth just to get over half of that total against a Georgia Tech defense that Nick Saban didn't appear to be in love with.
As poorly as Uiagalelei wound up playing, it's pretty clear that Norvell did not trust him much at all. If they want to go anywhere this season, chances are, that's going to have to change. Uiagalelei has to throw the ball down the field, but it feels rather obvious that Norvell's game plan did not want him doing that. After watching this game, again, that's going to have to change.
Most of this FSU team with the exception of kicker Ryan Fitzgerald who made an awfully impressive 59-yard field goal to end the first half (and another 52-yarder earlier) failed to show up.
FSU was ranked No. 10 in the nation entering this game, but it's abundantly clear that they'll be significantly lower in next week's rankings. The only question is how low will they go. Fortunately, with a 12-team playoff in place, it isn't time to completely panic yet.