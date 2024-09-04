Are DJ-U Kidding Me: NFL insider suggests position switch for Florida State QB
By Lior Lampert
DJ Uiagalelei's fall from grace over the years has been unrelenting and eye-soreing. Things have reached a point where Florida State people are wondering who his backup is and when he may go pro in anything but sports. After only two games with the Seminoles, fans have seen enough to deem the fifth-year senior public enemy No. 1 in Tallahassee.
However, while Florida State supporters are ready to excommunicate Uiagalelei from football entirely, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes he could make it to the NFL. Nonetheless, the insider proposes the one-time five-star recruit's future in the league will be as a tight end -- not a quarterback.
Breer states that Uiagalelei "might want to start training for the [40-yard dash]" at the league's annual scouting combine.
At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Breer acknowledges that Uiagalelei's size can enable him to play professionally as a tight end.
Florida State marks Uiagalelei's third program in as many seasons. After floundering himself out of Clemson following the 2022 campaign, he experienced a similar fate at Oregon State last year. With 2024 being his final year of NCAA eligibility, the 23-year-old has nowhere else to turn.
Eventually, Uiagalelei must learn to swim, or he'll end up sinking with the ship. His slim chances of being an NFL quarterback have drastically declined. So, he needs to be willing to adapt and reinvent himself in a newfound role.
Uiagalelei won't be the first or last college quarterback to try converting to another position at the next level of competition. Logan Thomas and Tim Tebow are a couple of notable standouts who shifted to tight end in the NFL. However, the former fared significantly better and has legitimately carved out a career for himself compared to the latter. Armani Rogers and Tyree Jackson are two of the latest players to do it.
Moreover, Ohio State alum and ex-dual-threat quarterback Terrelle Pryor successfully transformed into an NFL wide receiver. In 2016, he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns.
Ultimately, it's not a favorable outcome for Uiagalelei, considering his pedigree and expectations coming into college. Going pro as a tight end also won't do anything to cheer up Florida State backers. But he's done plenty of damage in two contests, throwing for a single touchdown and losing two games the Seminoles were heavily favored to win.