Francisco Lindor openly recruits Juan Soto with quote that'll get Mets fans charged up
By James Nolan
The New York Mets are in a tight playoff race, as the team is fighting for a National League Wild Card spot. With 31 games left, Carlos Mendoza’s squad sits three games back of a playoff spot. With the way Francisco Lindor has been playing, it seems very possible.
The Mets’ star shortstop is having a phenomenal season, and he's even putting himself in the NL MVP conversation. Another star across town is also having a great season, and it seems Lindor is open to bringing him to Queens this offseason. After this season, Juan Soto will hit free agency for the first time. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the New York Yankees and Mets are reportedly the two favorites to sign the four-time All-Star.
Steve Cohen could go deep into his pockets to bring Soto to Queens
Soto has been linked to the Mets ever since Steve Cohen purchased the team a few years ago. Many thought the wealthiest owner in MLB would be all in on Shohei Ohtani this previous offseason, but rumors suggested he was saving to spend on other big-ticket free agents down the road.
At 25 years old, Soto is one of the game's best players. He’s already a four-time Silver Slugger and a World Series Champion. He’s having his best season with the Yankees. Through 128 games in 2024, he’s posted a 1.027 OPS with 37 HRs and 95 RBIs.
It makes total sense the Mets and Yankees would be competing for the superstar slugger. Cohen has the money. Soto seems to be a perfect fit in the Bronx. But of course, money could change that.
If the Mets can bring Soto on board, they’d be inserting themselves in World Series conversations. A lineup that includes Lindor, Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos, and Francisco Alvarez could be dominant. It would also give the Cohen two of the best players in the sport. Pete Alonso has been Lindor’s co-star for a while, but the Mets have only made the playoffs once with them together.
David Stearns and the Mets’ front office have been reluctant to offer Alonso what he wants. He’s been struggling all season with runners on base. Alonso holds a .225 BA with runners in scoring position this season and a .111 BA with bases loaded.
If they don’t bring back Alonso, it gives Cohen more money to offer the Yankees superstar. Fans in Queens would be ecstatic if they brought in the former World Series Champion. Bringing Soto to the Mets to join Lindor would not only make them World Series contenders, but it’d also turn the temperature of the cross-town rivalry to a whole other degree.