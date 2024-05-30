Full 2024 NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times & channel
By Curt Bishop
By the end of the day on Thursday, the NBA Finals could officially be set.
Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep over the Indiana Pacers to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the second time in the last three years. They now await the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas leads that series 3-1, and a win tonight will send them to the finals for the first time since 2011.
The schedule for this year's finals has officially been set. Here is what it will look like.
NBA Finals schedule, start times, and channel
- Game 1: Thursday, June 6, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Sunday, June 9, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 4: Friday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 23, 8:30 p.m. ET
Because the Celtics had the best record in the NBA, they will have homecourt advantage in the first two games of the series. Game 1 will take place a week from today, June 6 at the TD Garden. Game 2 will take place on Sunday, June 9.
After the first two games, the series will shift to either Dallas or Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. Those games will take place on Wednesday, June 12 and Friday, June 14, respectively. From then on, the Celtics and their Western Conference opponents will trade homecourt advantage.
Game 5 will be back in Boston, if necessary and will take place on Monday, June 17. Game 6 will take place on Thursday, June 20 back in either Dallas or Minnesota, with Game 7 taking place on Sunday, June 23 in Boston.
All games will air on ABC with tip-off taking place at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time for all but two of the games. Games 2 and 7 will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Celtics will likely be considered heavy favorites, especially against Dallas. But the task to secure their first NBA title since 2008 will not be an easy one. If Dallas wins Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tonight, they will be the ones to meet Boston in the NBA Finals. Minnesota will hope to stave off elimination for at least one more night.