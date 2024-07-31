I hate it here: Garrett Crochet stuck in awkward position with the White Sox
By Mark Powell
The Chicago White Sox held on to Garrett Crochet at the MLB trade deadline. Crochet had too much baggage attached to him, as he's on an innings limit and didn't want to pitch in the postseason unless he received a contract extension. The odds of that happening by the deadline -- and the White Sox receiving a solid trade package -- were nonexistent.
White Sox executive Chris Getz was disappointed with Crochet's announcement, as his agency did not communicate these issues with the team prior to announcing them...to everyone? Crochet is stuck on the White Sox, and he has no one to blame but himself and his agent. He's under contract (arbitration) for the next few seasons, but wants to cash in while his value is at its highest.
That's not how professional baseball works these days, unfortunately. Crochet is a starting pitcher, which means he's due an injury or two. He's also starting for the first time ever, and was previously a relief pitcher. He may very well be the real deal, but who am I to questions scouts and pundits alike?
Garrett Crochet is doomed to life with the Chicago White Sox
Because Crochet raised concerns during the trade process, he showed his hand. Yes, it's fair for a player to ask for a new contract upon being traded, but Crochet did so beforehand. As a result -- and a likely innings restriction if he did not get a new deal -- he will pitch on the south side of Chicago for the rest of the season. He should be traded this winter.
"I was a little surprised and taken aback by how they went about it, considering I had a conversation with his agent the night before,” Getz said, per MLB.com. “That’s not exactly the tactic I would have taken, even being a former player, quite honestly, just because the dialogue had been so honest and real and careful and mindful of his career because I’ve known him since we got him."
Look, Getz was never the player Crochet was, so we should point that out first. However, he does make a good point -- the White Sox hold the leverage right now. Crochet is under contract through the 2026 season. Trading him now doesn't offer the White Sox too much of an advantage, especially if he's not willing to pitch in the postseason for a contender.
Crochet should feel awkward, but he made it that way.